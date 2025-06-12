ETV Bharat / bharat

Travellers Hail Railway’s Move For Aadhaar Authentication For Booking Tatkal Tickets

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Travellers have hailed the Indian railway’s move to provide relief during bookings of tatkal tickets by using Aadhaar authenticated on OTP based identity as it will help to curb illegal touting.

Lauding the railway’s initiative by using Aadhaar authentication, Kavita Sharma, a frequent traveller, told ETV Bharat, “I welcome this initiative of railways that will help passengers like us to book our confirmed tatkal tickets. This system will robust the ticket booking process as it will authenticate by Aadhaar and OTP based identity, which will positively prevent ticket touting.”

Expressing similar views, Megha Marichi, a traveller and student, told ETV Bharat, “I welcome this move and hope that passengers will be empowered now to get confirmed tatkal tickets. Currently, touts use wrongdoings and book tatkal tickets within a few minutes, following that travellers like us often remain empty-handed handed but a new system which will be rolled out from July 1 will help common passengers largely.”

As per the Ministry of Railways, only Aadhaar authenticated users can book tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and App from July 1, and OTP based identity authentication must for online as well as tatkal bookings at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorised agents from July 15. In addition, no agent bookings can be done in the first 30 minutes for AC and non-AC classes.

What experts say:

“Aadhaar authenticated system will definitely help common passengers during bookings tatkal tickets as genuine users will get OTP based identity. Currently, several touts book tatkal tickets in advance and leave actual needy passengers empty-handed,” Somnath Malik, expert and former Station Superintendent/in-charge, told ETV Bharat.

“It is the railway's positive move to link Aadhaar authentication during the booking tatkal tickets. This system will help common passengers to get confirmed tatkal tickets and it will prevent touting tatkal tickets because people have to show their Aadhaar and OTP at booking time,” Shiv Gopal Mishra, general secretary, All India Railwaymen’s Federation, told ETV Bharat.

Travellers’ view:

“Railway needs to develop a robust system to prevent ticket touting which will be a boon for genuine passengers who often don’t get confirm tatkal tickets due to some touts but now I am optimistic to success of new Aadhaar based system,” Dileep Kashyam, a traveller and resident of Delhi, told ETV Bharat.

“This new system will keep ticket agents away from the first 30 minutes of tatkal ticket booking for AC classes and the next 30 minutes for Non-AC classes. At that time, individual users can easily book his/her tickets,” D Chatterjee, a passenger, told ETV Bharat.