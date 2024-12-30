Punjab Bandh Disrupts Travel: Over 160 Trains Cancelled, Passengers Struggle With Delays And Cancellations

New Delhi: Travellers on Monday faced lots of difficulties as several trains were cancelled or rescheduled due to farmers' “Punjab Bandh” call today.

Informing about trains affected due to Punjab bandh by Kisan Unions, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways, said, “Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab area, several trains have been cancelled.”

Over 160 trains were cancelled today on different routes, including Amritsar-Atari, Beas-Tarn Taran and Lothian Khas to Ludhiana, and over 50 trains were short-terminated, the railways said on Sunday. Passengers expressed their woes due to the cancellation and short-termination of trains in different directions.

Expressing his plight, Manisha Kumari, a passenger, who wanted to go to Chandigarh told ETV Bharat, “It is pathetic situation for passengers like us, who had booked travel tickets, but the last movement train was cancelled. Now, I have to take road transport, which will put an extra burden on my pocket and spend more time on travelling.”

The farmers gathered at Sambhu Railway Station and various other places for their several outstanding demands to be met, including a legal guarantee on MSP. CPRO Upadhyay informed, “Due to Kisan agitation in the Punjab area, the train Ambala-Sriganganagar, which is short originated from Bhatinda now remains cancelled.”

Agitated by the unwanted situation, Shrikant Sharma, another passenger, told ETV Bharat, “We had a plan to visit Himachal side, but we came to know several trains have been cancelled, now having no option we have to travel through inter-state bus in this winter season, which will unpleasant situation for us.”

Besides this, the travellers had to receive the effects of foggy weather conditions following which at least 15 trains were running late. As per railway data, trains, including Seemanchal Express, Sampark Kranti Superfast, Netaji Express, Sikkimmahananda, Gorakhdham Express, Ranikhet Express, and others are running late for up to 19 hours.

Abhishek Kapoor, a traveller, told ETV Bharat, “Today, we faced trouble due to train cancellation because of bad weather and Kisan agitation. Trains were already running late due to foggy conditions, now this agitation aggravated the trouble for passengers. I hope this situation will normalise very soon.”