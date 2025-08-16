Travel Cost Soars As Six-KM Stretch Of Ladakhnagar-Shamshabad Airport Line Stalled

Hyderabad: Reaching Shamshabad airport remains an expensive affair for most of the flyers as a private cab ride costs anywhere between Rs 700 and Rs 1,900, depending on the vehicle. In contrast, the maximum fare in an RTC airport bus is around Rs 350 to Rs 400, and those using personal vehicles have to bear additional parking charges.

Yet, the journey could be completed for just Rs 20 by the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) if a six-kilometre railway track from Ladakhnagar to the airport is constructed. Despite its feasibility, the project has been stalled.

The South Central Railway (SCR) had planned this extension under the second phase of the MMTS project. Work began in 2014 on the 18-km stretch from Falaknuma to Ladakhnagar at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore (Rs 10 crore per km). However, when the line reached Ladakhnagar, further progress was stalled after GMR, the airport developer, objected to the track being extended up to the terminal, citing land requirements for future expansion.

SCR officials have pointed out that spending such a large amount only to stop the line 3.2 km short of the airport would defeat the purpose of the project.

"There is a facility in Delhi where passengers can get off from a suburban train and directly reach the airport. Why should there be objections here? Over Rs 11,226 crore is being spent on just 36.8 km of Metro line from Nagole, while less than a tenth of that would complete the five-kilometre track," Noor Ahmed, representative of the Suburban Travellers Association, said.

"The SCR had proposed the Ladakhnagar–Airport link in Phase II itself so that passengers could easily switch from train to flight and vice versa. But the project was stalled due to a lack of consensus on land acquisition and other issues," Sridhar, CPRO of the South Central Railway, said.