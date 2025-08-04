ETV Bharat / bharat

'Traumatised...', Says Congress MP Sudha After Her 4 Sovereign Gold Chain Snatched In Delhi

New Delhi: Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha MP R Sudha lost her 4 sovereign weighing gold chain to a bike-borne man who struck her near Poland Embassy in the national capital, while she was on a morning walk with a fellow Parliamentarian on Monday.

Sudha has written a letter to the Home Minister Amit Shah detailing the turn of events and the trauma that it has brought to her. She has sought the Minister to trace the culprit using the CCTVs available across the national capital. She also urged him to retrieve the property that she lost in the attack.

She said she was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Rajathi, who has been sworn in as a member of the Council of States during the last week of July.

She has been staying in Tamil Nadu House for the past one year since her official MP residence has not yet been provided.

The MP said it is her habit to go for a morning walk whenever she finds time.

According to the letter, the MPs were walking along Poland Embassy's Gate-3 and Gate-4 when the assailant made his move at around 6.15 am.

"A man wearing a full helmet and thereby covering his face entirely and riding a Scooty approached us from the opposite direction and snatched my gold-chain and fled(sic)."

She said the man came in the wrong lane as if pretending to pass.

"Since he was coming slowly in the opposite direction I did not suspect he could be a chain-snatcher," she said.