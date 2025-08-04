'Traumatised...', Says Congress MP Sudha After Her 4 Sovereign Gold Chain Snatched In Delhi

New Delhi: Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha MP R Sudha lost her 4 sovereign weighing gold chain to a bike-borne man who struck her near Poland Embassy in the national capital, while she was on a morning walk with a fellow Parliamentarian on Monday.
Sudha has written a letter to the Home Minister Amit Shah detailing the turn of events and the trauma that it has brought to her. She has sought the Minister to trace the culprit using the CCTVs available across the national capital. She also urged him to retrieve the property that she lost in the attack.
She said she was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Rajathi, who has been sworn in as a member of the Council of States during the last week of July.
She has been staying in Tamil Nadu House for the past one year since her official MP residence has not yet been provided.
The MP said it is her habit to go for a morning walk whenever she finds time.
According to the letter, the MPs were walking along Poland Embassy's Gate-3 and Gate-4 when the assailant made his move at around 6.15 am.
"A man wearing a full helmet and thereby covering his face entirely and riding a Scooty approached us from the opposite direction and snatched my gold-chain and fled(sic)."
She said the man came in the wrong lane as if pretending to pass.
"Since he was coming slowly in the opposite direction I did not suspect he could be a chain-snatcher," she said.
As the assailant pulled the chain from the MP's neck, she sustained injuries on her neck. "My churidhar also got torn in the impact. I somehow managed not to fall, and both of us cried for help(sic)."
The MP said they found a mobile patrol vehicle of Delhi police a little later and lodged a complaint with them. She added that the police directed her to provide a written complaint in the jurisdictional police station.
"We were advised to give a complaint in writing and approach the jurisdictional police station for the purpose."
The MP who is also a senior advocate, termed it as "blatant attack on a woman," raising safety concerns for women who are Members of the Parliament, in a high-security area.
She said she was shocked how these things happen in "high-security zone(s) like Chanakyapuri which is full of embassies and protected institutions."
"If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-priority zone in the national capital of India, where else can we feel safe and do our routine without fearing for our limbs, lives and valuables."
"I am highly traumatised by this criminal attack."
The letter also revealed the quantum of loss which she pegged as over 4 sovereigns of gold(around Rs 3.5-4 lakhs as on Aug 4, 2025 including making charges).
It impressed the minister to issue directions to the authorities concerned "to ensure that the culprit is tracked down with the help of umpteen CCTV cameras in this high-security zone, and arrested. Kindly ensure my gold chain is restored and justice rendered to me expeditiously."
