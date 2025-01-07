Trapped Italian Tourist Had A Labyrinthine Experience Inside Gavilgad Fort

Amravati: It was a labyrinthine experience for an Italian tourist to the Gavilgad Fort in Chikhaldara, Melghat of Amravati as he lost his way in the darkness of night. Learning about his precarity, six workers of Swarajya Seva Pratishthan entered the fort and found him safe and sound near the small mosque area in front of Delhi Darwaza of the fort complex.

The fort is infamous for roaming wild beasts and the foreign tourist was apprised of the nocturnal dangers in the fort complex. The tourist was safely taken out of the fort and provided with food and other amenities.

Angelio, the tourist, reached Chikhaldhara at 10 am on Sunday and bought an entry ticket for the Gavilgadh Fort. Before entering the fort complex, he kept his baggage with the fort administration. After taking a tour of the premises, he came out at 4.30 pm and reentered at 5 pm to click some more pictures, just one hour before the scheduled closure of the fort.

When other visitors came out at 6 pm, Agnelio was nowhere to be seen. Two ticket counter staffers, Rakesh and Gopal reached out to Rakesh Mahalle of Swarajya Seva Pratishthan over the matter. Sensing danger, Mahalle along with other members of the trust rushed to the spot at night and shouted out for Angelio at the top of their voice. Angelico replied to their call following which he was traced. All of them came out at 9.30 pm.

The police, who were already informed, started questioning him and his whereabouts which revealed his country of origin and the purpose of the visit. He landed in Mumbai and reached Chikhaldhara on Sunday. Fluent in Italian, Spanish and English, Angelio was accommodated in a hotel by Mahalle as police instructed zero lapses in his security.

Siva Kale, head of Swarajya Seva Pratishthan, and Mahalle took Angelio for a tour of Gavilgarh Fort again on Monday morning, narrating complete information about the historical site, along with various tourist points in Chikhaldara City. He was offered homely food by the workers of Swarajya Seva Pratishthan.

In the evening, Mahalle took Angelio to his house and introduced the Italian to his family and neighbours. Anegilo's visa is valid till December 31.

Mahalle said Angelio decided to stay in the fort after coming to Chikhaldara to look for the person who cheated him inside.

"On Sunday, I came to see the fort. I spent some time seeing the fort in detail. As it was dark, I did not know anything and lost my way. Rakesh and Akash came looking for me with torches and brought me out of the fort. The police were also waiting outside the fort. Rakesh helped me and found me a place to stay. Today, I visited the fort again under the able guidance of Shiva Kale. It was thrilling," Angelio said.