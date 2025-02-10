Transporters Show Displeasure Over Proposed Hike In Fitness Certification Fees

New Delhi: Transporters across the country have expressed displeasure over the proposed increase in fitness certification fees, saying the hike is unjustified and will lead to chaos in future.

Highlighting the points, Dr. Harish Sabharwal, National President of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), told ETV Bharat, "Proposal for increasing fees on fitness certification is unjustified as the government did not provide any facility to the transporters but it is going to hike fees."

"In the proposal, the government is going to hike almost double the amount. The nationwide transporters are going to file objections against this exorbitant amount," added Sabharwal.

As per the proposal, it will cover commercial as well as private vehicles under this fee hike preview. In fact, private vehicles, four-wheelers and two-wheelers, which are out of such fitness certification for up to 15 years. After its implementation private vehicle owners will have to undergo fitness certification in 8 years and they have to pay an exorbitant fee for the process.

Annoyed transporter Naveen Gupta told ETV Bharat, "In the existing rule, motorcycles have to pay Rs 400 for manual and Rs 500 for automated, however, in the proposal Rs 1000 for manual. In the existing rule, three-wheeler or light motor vehicles or quadricycles have to pay Rs 800 manual and Rs 1000 automated while it will be charged Rs 2000 for both systems."

"Once this draft proposal gets implemented, massive chaos will start at the transport authority as there is no proper staff or infrastructure to deal with large numbers of vehicles for fitness and it will create heavy chaos," Gupta said.

Another transporter Gunjeet Singh Sangha told ETV Bharat, "Transporters in India are a vulnerable class, who have to bear all difficulties but no one tries to solve their problems. We have to face different rules of both the Centre and States, and pay amounts in each and every States as per their norms. Now, the transporter’s condition has turned pathetic."

The transporters expressed strong opposition to the recent proposed increase in fitness certification fees for vehicles over eight years old. This sudden and excessive hike has caused widespread concern and resentment among commercial and private vehicle owners alike. If the government does not reconsider and retract this decision, there is a high probability of impacting the economy and supply chain logistics, the transporters said.

"As per the new proposed amendments issued by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry on February 7, the fitness certification fees for vehicles, including motorcycles, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, have been significantly increased. Previously, fitness certification fees ranged between Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 for most vehicles, with heavy transport vehicles incurring a fee of Rs 3,000. However, the new draft notification has more than doubled these charges, with motorcycles now requiring Rs 1,000 for an 8-15 year period and Rs 2,000 after 15 years. Similarly, fitness testing fees for three-wheelers and heavy vehicles have been estimated between Rs 7,000 and Rs 25,000," AIMTC said.

The latest regulation also mandates fitness certification for private vehicles after eight years, which was previously required only after 15 years. This means that even two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers must undergo stringent fitness tests every six months, adding financial pressure on private vehicle owners and transport operators. Such measures, introduced without thorough consultation and consideration of their economic impact, will only lead to unnecessary financial distress, increased corruption, harassment and operational disruptions in the transport sector, it added.