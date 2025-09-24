ETV Bharat / bharat

'Transparent, Merit-Driven, And Equitable': SCBA Urges CJI, Law Minister To Finalise MoP On Judges' Appointment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has written to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal seeking finalisation of the memorandum of procedure (MoP) and institution of a "transparent, merit-driven, and equitable” framework for appointment of judges to the apex court and high courts (HCs).

SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh wrote to the CJI and Meghwal on September 12, flagging structural flaws in the existing collegium system and saying the delays in reform were undermining both judicial integrity and public confidence.

Singh said there is an urgent need to finalise the MоР and institute a transparent, merit-driven, and equitable framework for the appointment of judges to the apex court and HCs.

Singh, in the letter to the CJI, said the prevailing collegium mechanism, while designed to preserve judicial independence, has inadvertently created significant challenges, and added, “its structural flaws demand urgent and comprehensive correction”.

“As the ultimate protector of constitutional liberties, the judiciary must be bold, fearless, and uncompromisingly independent. Such a judiciary, however, cannot emerge unless the process of its own elevation is rooted in transparency and merit”, said the letter to the CJI.

Singh said while the collegium system was created to safeguard judicial independence, it inadvertently gave rise to serious challenges.

“First, it arbitrarily ignores the vast talent pool within the Supreme Court Bar for elevation to their respective home state High Courts. These practitioners, whose exposure to national jurisprudence should be viewed as a superior qualification, are being systematically overlooked”, said Singh.