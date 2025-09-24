'Transparent, Merit-Driven, And Equitable': SCBA Urges CJI, Law Minister To Finalise MoP On Judges' Appointment
SCBA president wrote to the CJI and Meghwal seeking finalisation of the MoP and institution of "transparent, equitable, and merit-driven" framework to appoint judges.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 24, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has written to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal seeking finalisation of the memorandum of procedure (MoP) and institution of a "transparent, merit-driven, and equitable” framework for appointment of judges to the apex court and high courts (HCs).
SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh wrote to the CJI and Meghwal on September 12, flagging structural flaws in the existing collegium system and saying the delays in reform were undermining both judicial integrity and public confidence.
Singh said there is an urgent need to finalise the MоР and institute a transparent, merit-driven, and equitable framework for the appointment of judges to the apex court and HCs.
Singh, in the letter to the CJI, said the prevailing collegium mechanism, while designed to preserve judicial independence, has inadvertently created significant challenges, and added, “its structural flaws demand urgent and comprehensive correction”.
“As the ultimate protector of constitutional liberties, the judiciary must be bold, fearless, and uncompromisingly independent. Such a judiciary, however, cannot emerge unless the process of its own elevation is rooted in transparency and merit”, said the letter to the CJI.
Singh said while the collegium system was created to safeguard judicial independence, it inadvertently gave rise to serious challenges.
“First, it arbitrarily ignores the vast talent pool within the Supreme Court Bar for elevation to their respective home state High Courts. These practitioners, whose exposure to national jurisprudence should be viewed as a superior qualification, are being systematically overlooked”, said Singh.
Singh said the current framework has entrenched a troubling underrepresentation of women and those from diverse backgrounds. “As of February 2024, women constituted merely 9.5% of the sanctioned strength in high courts and a stark 2.94% in the Supreme Court. This is a glaring indictment of systemic exclusion, where the tyranny of a presumed meritocracy masks a deeper reliance on informal networks and patronage”, said Singh.
SCBA said the system often ignores briefing lawyers and juniors - the unseen architects of courtroom success who possess strong analytical skills and do the foundational preparation. “To elevate only the visible face is to perpetuate a flawed understanding of competence, reducing the process to a mere spectacle of a show of faces rather than a substantive evaluation of merit”, it said.
Singh said the apex court had already laid down a reform blueprint for revising the MoP, and stressed these directions were not merely aspirational but actionable, and any further delay in implementing them was “indefensible”.
The SCBA, proposing reforms in the MoP, said permanent secretariats should be set up in every high court and in the Supreme Court to maintain data on candidates and vacancies, and to ensure institutional memory.
“The current informal system must be replaced with a formal process where applications are invited publicly. This ensures every deserving candidate, including those from the Supreme Court Bar, is considered on demonstrable merit through a structured mechanism”, said Singh.
“Verifiable and objective eligibility criteria - such as minimum age, years of practice, reported judgments, and pro bono work - must be codified and published. All selections must be weighed against these transparent benchmarks”, said Singh.
Singh said he is hopeful that the finalisation of the MoP will mark a path-breaking initiative in restoring public confidence in the process of judicial appointments.
Also Read