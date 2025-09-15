ETV Bharat / bharat

Transnational Conspiracy Case: SC Seeks NIA's Response To Ascertain Status Of Trial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the National Investigation Agency to ascertain the status of trial against an accused arrested in Manipur on charges of "waging war" against the nation and alleged links with some Myanmar-based rebel groups.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing the accused's plea against the April order of the Delhi High Court rejecting his bail plea. The counsel for petitioner Moirangthem Anand Singh said his client was arrested in September 2023 and since been languishing in jail.

"We are not inclined to consider your prayer for bail," the bench observed. The counsel said the other accused in the case were released on bail except the petitioner. "May be. You see your role. Specific roles have been assigned. You are the owner of the vehicle wherein the people wearing camouflaged uniforms, having arms...," the bench said.

The counsel submitted though the chargesheet was filed, charges were not framed till date. "Issue notice to ascertain the status of the trial," the bench said and posted the matter after four weeks. The high court denied him bail on the ground of flight risk and the possibility of witnesses being influenced.

"Considering the volatile situation that exists in Manipur and the circumstances that had earlier led to his release on bail, including the protests, it can clearly be said that enlarging the appellant on bail would not only entail flight risk but also the possibility of witnesses being influenced in the present case as also deterioration of law and order," it said.