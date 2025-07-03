Tigress Zeenat 'Pregnant' After Mating With Black Tiger In Odisha's Similipal, Rekindles Hope For Tiger Conservation

Bhubaneswar: Zeenat, the three-year-old tigress from Maharashtra brought to Odisha's Similipal last year under translocation project, is believed to be pregnant after mating with a melanistic male tiger named T-12 Mahabal in May this year. If her pregnancy is confirmed, Zeenat would deliver cubs around August or September this year, said Prem Kumar Jha, Odisha's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).

Love blossomed after Zeenat was released into the wild in April this year. She made the forests between Yamunagarh and Gudugudia in Similipal her new home. In May, she came across a rare black tiger Mahabal and the two bonded and mated, while another tiger, T-31, who also approached her, was rejected by Zeenat, officials said.

Zeenat arrived in Similipal from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Sanctuary in November 2024. Soon, she wandered out of the reserve, travelling through Jharkhand and into West Bengal. In January, she was safely rescued with the help of West Bengal Forest Department and brought back to Similipal.

Since then, she has been under close observation. First placed in a soft enclosure, then a larger one, Zeenat was finally reintroduced to the wild. Her health condition is stable, and she has adjusted well to her new surroundings, the PCCF said.

Zeenat's presence is crucial for Similipal, say officials. The tiger population in the reserve had dropped sharply by 2014. Since then, efforts have been made to revive it by relocating tigers from other states. While the tiger count has been rising at an annual rate of 18 percent, nearly half of Similipal's tigers are melanistic, known for their rare black stripes.

Translocated Tigress Zeenat inside the enclosure in Similipal (ETV Bharat)

Forest personnel are closely monitoring Zeenat's movements round the clock using satellite GPS and VHF tracking. They work in 8-hour shifts, ensuring her safety and checking her behaviour and feeding patterns. Zeenat has been seen preying on deer, wild boar, and sambar which, the official said, is a sign of a healthy and adapting predator.

Zeenat's Journey

As per government sources, translocation of tigers from central Indian landscape to Similipal Tiger Reserve was proposed for increasing the genetic diversity of existing tiger population of Similipal. Consequently in September 2024, the translocation was approved by central government and the process was soon initiated and completed by November 24, 2024. Two female tigers were captured in Tadoba Andhari Tiger reserve in Maharashtra and released into Similipal core area in Odisha.

The first female T 158_S3, which was brought to Similipal and released on November 9, 2024, is currently in Similipal landscape and is healthy. The second female named T 163_S1 (Zeenat) was brought to Similipal on November 14.

She was captured on November 13, 2024, at 4 PM at Kharwa range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, and then transported by road from TATR to Similipal Tiger Reserve. At Similipal, the tigress T163_S1 was released in soft release enclosure in Chahala range inside the core area on November 15 at 9 AM. Thereafter, she was released into wild in Chahala range on November 24 at 9 PM.

Movement Of Tigress Zeenat Since Release

December 7, 2024: The tigress moved out of the tiger reserve and entered Jharkhand State crossing Subarnarekha River and NH18.

December 7-19, 2024: The tigress stayed in a patch of connected forest area for about 21 days in Chakulia Range of Jamshedpur Division coming under Jamshadpur Circle and Singhbum Region in Jharkhand State.

December 20-29, 2024: The tigress moved to West Bengal state and continuously moved in Jhargram area, Purulia district and Bankura districts. It was finally tranquilized on 29th afternoon near Gopalpur village in South Bankura Division.

December 29-31, 2024: The tigress was kept in observation at Alipore zoo of Calcutta and then released on December 31st night. The tigress was then transported back to Similipal.

January 1, 2025: The tigress was brought back to Similipal and released in one hectare soft release enclosure at Jamuna meadow.

After the tigress was released back to soft release enclosure on January 1, she was kept in observation and found to be fit and healthy. Based on the recommendation of the monitoring committee, the enclosure for the tigress was increased to eight hectares along with boma system for allowing the natural prey inside the enclosure of the tiger. The tigress was then released into the larger enclosure in the second week of March. In the large enclosure, she moved stress-free and hunted animals such as cheetal and sambar at at regular intervals. On showing signs of Estrus, wild male tiger T-12 got attracted and ventured near the enclosure. Following this, the tigress was released from the enclosure on April 17, 2025, while mating was recorded in thermal camera installed at Jamuna meadow in second week of May. The mating happened with T-12 melanistic male at Jamuna meadow and surrounding places, officials said.

Since then, the tigress has been moving inside the core area of the tiger reserve hunting on natural wild prey such as cheetal, sambar and wild boar. The tigress is being monitored round the clock by tracking teams, each comprising four persons. Officials informed that monitoring is being continuously done by VHF as well as through satellite-based GPS location obtained every four hours.