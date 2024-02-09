Transgenders benefited from Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya scheme: Govt

New Delhi: Nearly 800 hospital admissions that incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.21 crore have been authorized under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for transgender beneficiaries till February 5 this year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore poor families, Mandaviya said in written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"As of February 5, a total of 794 hospital admissions amounting to Rs 1.21 crore have been authorised under PM-JAY for transgender beneficiaries," he said.

Additionally, an MoU has been signed between the National Health Authority and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) to extend the benefits of AB PM-JAY to all transgenders.

The MoU entails that transgenders are provided healthcare benefits under the SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) framework launched by MoSJE. Any member of the transgender community, registered on the national portal for transgender persons, is eligible for free healthcare facilities at any of the AB PM-JAY empanelled hospitals, Mandaviya said.

On whether the government has any policies or schemes to address the mental health needs of transgenders, the minister said the government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) across the country supported through the National Health Mission at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Mental health services are part of the package of services under the Comprehensive Primary Health Care under Ayushman Bharat HWC Scheme. The National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) has been launched to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country. Eligible individuals, including transgenders, are entitled to free health care services under the schemes, the minister stated.