Transgender Rights Activist Calls For Awareness On Health Card Under PMJAY For Community

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Transgender rights activist Kalki Subramaniam on Thursday emphasized the need for awareness on transgender health card under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

On August 24, 2022, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, along with the National Health Authority (NHA) under Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at delivering a comprehensive medical package to transgenders under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme.

Under the medical health package, a unique Ayushman Bharat TG card was to be provided to transgender individuals by connecting the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which offers health services at no charge.

The statement of the transgender rights activist came in the wake of data presented by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment that so far 24 such cards have been generated. The latest was the Ayushman Bharat transgender health card generated by PMJAY in collaboration with SMILE scheme in West Bengal. The first such card was issued in Delhi in June.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has called upon the transgender community across the country to get Ayushman Bharat transgender health card to avail benefits of more than 50 transgender specific health services apart from regular services.

The National Portal for Transgender Persons under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment provides transgenders certificate of identity and identity cards across the country.

The certificate and identity card issued to transgenders are nationally recognised and can be used for all official purposes. It is a valid document for updating name and gender in AADHAR. The card is also important for availing the benefits of government schemes.

According to the data of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the certificate and identity cards issued to transgender persons through the National Portal for Transgender Persons stood at 23,811 till December 19, 2024.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Subramaniam while referring to only 24 transgender health cards issued so far, said, "In my understanding and talking to other National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) members so far and other officers also, it is the transgender community that has to visit the National Health Authority portal and apply for the card. The card will be issued only if they have the transgender id card. So, it is the community that has to go and apply for the card."

Subramaniam, however, underlined the need for awareness among transgenders on such cards. "Majority of the transgender community do not know about this. The government should pass this information to all the stakeholders including representatives from the communities and NGOs. It should basically circulate the message through different mediums that the benefit is available," the transgender rights activist said.

Subramaniam, who is also the southern states' representative of the NCTP, further said, "The scheme must reach the community. So, there is a need of awareness on it among the transgender community through different mediums".

