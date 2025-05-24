Transgender Dancing Troupe Abducts Groom From Marriage Ceremony; Police Rescue Him After Several Hours Of Search

Patna: An orchestra of transgenders, called to entertain a ‘baraat’ (marriage party), kidnapped the bridegroom and allegedly looted the bride’s jewellery in Gopalganj district of Bihar during early hours on Saturday.

The groom was rescued after the police from Gopalganj and adjoining Siwan districts put in several hours of search.

Chaos hit the wedding of one Surendra Sharma’s daughter at Sadhu Chowk locality under the Town police station area at around 2:30 am, when the transgenders were dancing to traditional songs, as well as Bollywood and Bhojpuri numbers.

The troupe was tired because it had been performing for several hours, while some people present at the ceremony wanted them to continue. There was a tiff between them and the dancers were assaulted.

All hell broke loose after it. The transgenders, who were 15 in number, assaulted everybody and anybody they could lay their hands on. They grabbed the bridegroom and escaped from the place. Several women in the household also suffered injuries in the fight.

The newly-wed bride fell unconscious after she saw her husband being forcibly taken away by the transgenders. Her family immediately sought police help.

“We all were shocked by the incident. The groom was kidnapped before our eyes. We called the police and asked them to bring him back safely,” the bride’s mother Vidyawati Devi told ETV Bharat.

The men in khaki swung into action on getting the information. “We roped in the police personnel from various police stations in Gopalganj and neighbouring Siwan district to rescue the groom,” Gopalganj Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pranjal Tripathi said.

The police got leads about the whereabouts of the transgender group, and raided the place. “The incident occurred when the wedding ceremony was over. The troupe wanted to stop, but they were not being allowed to. It led to a scuffle. The transgenders feared that they would not be paid money for their performance, and took the groom with them,” Gopalganj Town station house officer (SHO) Praveen Prabhakar told ETV Bharat.

Prabhakar added that the troupe roams around in Gopalganj and Siwan districts to perform dances at functions. They managed to wrestle and take away groom because they are strongly built.

“We rescued the groom at around 11 am, more than eight hours after the transgenders took them away. They did not beat him and had instead provided him food and a place to rest. We brought him back and handed him to the bride’s family, much to its relief,” Prabhakar added.

According to the police, neither any FIR was registered in the incident, nor the alleged kidnappers were arrested.

“Nobody has submitted any written complaint to us so far. If they do so then we will take further action. The fact is that nobody has been harmed,” the SHO said.

The police left unanswered the questions about the stress that the bride and her family had to undergo due to the groom’s abduction. Perhaps they reposed faith in the adage ‘All is well that ends well’.