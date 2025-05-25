Transform Naxalism-Hit Tribal Areas Into Epitome Of Peace: Socialist Raghu Thakur Appeals To Shah

Dhamtari: Loktantrik Samajbadi Party convenor and noted socialist Raghu Thakur on Sunday said all want the menace of Naxalism to be uprooted from the country, for which work towards bringing an idea into fruition should be started. Thakur, who visited the forests of Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh, appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to transform Naxalism-hit tribal areas into an epitome of peace.

"Whatever changes took place through the path of violence, they have not been successful. They have always proved to be violent. I appeal to the Naxalites to shun violence and embrace non-violence. What is happening in Bastar is very sad. I am not only blaming the Chhattisgarh government for this. Like the Union Home Minister, who set the March 2026 deadline to end Naxalism, we also want the same. But for that to happen, we will have to work on bringing an idea into effect," he said.

Thakur said about 30 families were compelled by the torture of Salwa Judum to flee their villages and settle in the Telangana border. "When will they be brought back? I appeal to the government to make tribal areas an example of peace and prosperity, and make arrangements for their return," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday detailed the transformation of once-Maoist-dominated areas into vibrant centres of progress and education and painted a picture of resilience and development, underscoring the government's relentless fight against Naxalism. During Episode 122 of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi spoke of a poignant story of change about the Katejhari village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, which was affected by Maoists. He noted that the villagers had waited for years for a bus service, and when the first bus finally arrived, they celebrated its arrival with drumbeats.

He also mentioned the positive changes in Katejhari were felt throughout the surrounding area, where the situation has quickly returned to normalcy. "It is such a common thing to travel by bus. But I want to tell you about a village where a bus arrived for the first time. The people there were waiting for this day for years. And when the bus arrived in the village for the first time, people welcomed it by beating drums. The village had a paved road; people needed it, but a bus had never plied here before. Why, because this village was affected by Maoist violence," PM Modi said.