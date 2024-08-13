Transfer of Trials against Sharjeel Imam to Delhi, SC Seeks Response from 4 State Govts

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh whether the state governments have any objections if the trials of former JNU student Sharjeel Imam are transferred to Delhi.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Imam, submitted before a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Kumar and R Mahadevan, that chargesheets have been filed in the FIRs registered in Assam and Manipur. Dave said in the case registered in Assam, the question of default bail is involved.

During the hearing, the bench said it needs to seek the responses of the respondent state governments on whether they have any objections if the chargesheets are transferred to a Delhi court.

After hearing submissions from Dave, the bench asked the four states to respond to the query and posted the matter for hearing in four weeks.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Imam in 2020, seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him in different states and transferring those to a Delhi court. Imam moved the apex court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs levelling sedition charges against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

In January 2020, Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch from Bihar’s Jehanabad in a sedition case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.