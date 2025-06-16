Nine Trains Running From New Delhi Station Will Now Start From Other Stations

New Delhi: The Railway Board has given nod to run trains, which were originating from New Delhi Station, from other stations. The decision has been taken in view of the redevelopment work of the New Delhi Railway Station.

However, the exact date when the trains would run from other stations has not been decided yet. Railway officials said that a decision will soon be taken on from when the trains will start operating from other stations, and the passengers will be informed accordingly.

According to Railway Officials, initially nine trains could be shifted to Anand Vihar Terminal, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. "After this, in a phased manner, over 30 trains could be shifted. Among the trains approved by the Railway Board are Puri-New Delhi Express, New Jalpaiguri Express, Amritsar Express, Jalandhar City Express and Mumbai-New Delhi Express," they said.

The redevelopment work for the New Delhi Railway Station would be carried out in phases. The Centre has decided to spend Rs 2469 crore for redeveloping the New Delhi Railway Station, which is among the busiest stations in India and thronged by thousands of commuters daily. After redevelopment, the station would have amenities like multi-level parking, advanced waiting lounge, retail space and smart circulation.