ETV Bharat / bharat

Nine Trains Running From New Delhi Station Will Now Start From Other Stations

Initially, nine trains could be shifted to Anand Vihar Terminal, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Nine Trains Running From New Delhi Station Will Now Start From Other Stations
Passengers outside the New Delhi Railway Station in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Railway Board has given nod to run trains, which were originating from New Delhi Station, from other stations. The decision has been taken in view of the redevelopment work of the New Delhi Railway Station.

However, the exact date when the trains would run from other stations has not been decided yet. Railway officials said that a decision will soon be taken on from when the trains will start operating from other stations, and the passengers will be informed accordingly.

According to Railway Officials, initially nine trains could be shifted to Anand Vihar Terminal, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. "After this, in a phased manner, over 30 trains could be shifted. Among the trains approved by the Railway Board are Puri-New Delhi Express, New Jalpaiguri Express, Amritsar Express, Jalandhar City Express and Mumbai-New Delhi Express," they said.

The redevelopment work for the New Delhi Railway Station would be carried out in phases. The Centre has decided to spend Rs 2469 crore for redeveloping the New Delhi Railway Station, which is among the busiest stations in India and thronged by thousands of commuters daily. After redevelopment, the station would have amenities like multi-level parking, advanced waiting lounge, retail space and smart circulation.

New Delhi: The Railway Board has given nod to run trains, which were originating from New Delhi Station, from other stations. The decision has been taken in view of the redevelopment work of the New Delhi Railway Station.

However, the exact date when the trains would run from other stations has not been decided yet. Railway officials said that a decision will soon be taken on from when the trains will start operating from other stations, and the passengers will be informed accordingly.

According to Railway Officials, initially nine trains could be shifted to Anand Vihar Terminal, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. "After this, in a phased manner, over 30 trains could be shifted. Among the trains approved by the Railway Board are Puri-New Delhi Express, New Jalpaiguri Express, Amritsar Express, Jalandhar City Express and Mumbai-New Delhi Express," they said.

The redevelopment work for the New Delhi Railway Station would be carried out in phases. The Centre has decided to spend Rs 2469 crore for redeveloping the New Delhi Railway Station, which is among the busiest stations in India and thronged by thousands of commuters daily. After redevelopment, the station would have amenities like multi-level parking, advanced waiting lounge, retail space and smart circulation.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHANGE REMAIN REDEVELOPMENT WORKDELHI TRAINS SHIFT TO ANAND VIHARNOTHERN RAILWAY BOARD INSTRUCTIONANAND VIHARNEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.