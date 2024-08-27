Trainer Aircraft Missing From Jamshedpur Found After 6 Days In Chandil Dam

Ranchi: After six days of search, the wreckage of the trainer aircraft missing from Jamshedpur was found on Monday evening by the rescue team of the Indian Navy from Chandil Dam in Seraikela. Both the pilots on board the aircraft were confirmed dead.

The trainer aircraft belonging to Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd (AAPL) went missing shortly after it took off from the Sonari airport in Jamshedpur on August 20. Search and rescue operations were on from the next day by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) under the initiative of the Seraikela district administration.

The bodies of Captain Jeet Shatru Anand and trainee pilot Subrodip Dutta who were on board the aircraft 'Cessna 152' were recovered from the dam on August 22. 30 years old Captain Jeet Shatru Anand hailed from Mithapur near Patna and Subrodip Dutta lived in Adityapur near Jamshedpur.

A Navy rescue team from Vishakapatnam have been searching for the remnants of the aircraft since Monday morning and found the debris by evening. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased pilot have made serious allegations against the management of the training school. They claimed that the aircraft lost contact with the Air Traffic System in the morning on August 20, but the aviation management informed the district administration about it hours later.