Trainee IAS Attacked By Illegal Miners In UP: NGT Issues Notice To Environment Ministry, Others

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has sought replies from authorities, including the environment ministry, in a matter regarding the alleged attack on a trainee IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad by illegal miners.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding illegal miners' attempting to run a tractor over a trainee IAS officer, posted as the joint magistrate in Sadar tehsil of Moradabad. The officer, as part of an anti-encroachment operation, was overseeing the efforts to curb illegal mining activities in the region, said the report.

In an order passed on September 27, a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The article asserts that illegal sand mining has been a persistent issue in the Thakurdwara region for many years, often leading to clashes. "The miners frequently escape across the border into Uttarakhand when confronted by law enforcement and this incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in curbing illegal mining activities," it said.

It said the report indicated the violation of the Sustainable Sand Mining Guidelines and provisions of The Environment (Protection) Act. "The news item raises substantial questions relating to compliance with the environmental norms," said the tribunal.

It impleaded as parties or respondents several authorities, including member secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) along with the Lucknow regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the District Magistrate (DM) of Moradabad.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing (on January 22)," said the tribunal. The report also said that the illegal miners also attacked the team and fled, following which the police officials accompanying the officer managed to seize two tractor-trolleys and heavy earthmovers from the spot.