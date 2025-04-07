Train to Kashmir: Railways Cautions Against Fake Vande Bharat Timings And Fare; Minister Shares Video, Says 'Countdown Begins'

If you are planning to be one of the passengers on the maiden train to Kashmir, here is a major update for you. While the countdown for the inauguration of the train connecting Katra in Jammu with Srinagar in Kashmir has begun, the Railways have cautioned people against fake reports of train timings being circulated on social media and by a few portals.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Monday, a railway official said they have neither announced the train timings nor the fare of the Vande Bharat train that will run between Katra and Budgam while halting at Nowgam station in Srinagar.

Trial run of the Vande Bharat Express train from Katra to Srinagar. (ANI) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's highest railway bridge on April 19 and flag off the maiden Vande Bharat train. It will mark the completion of the 272-kilometre Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project. The Jammu-Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will initially operate from Katra as the Jammu railway station is undergoing renovation.

The Vande Bharat train would take around 3.5 hours between Katra and Srinagar, significantly reducing the current travel time between the two regions.

"Countdown begins…In just 12 days from now, on April 19, 2025, PM Sh @narendramodi will inaugurate the world’s highest railway bridge — the iconic #Chenab Bridge! An engineering marvel, a proud symbol of New India," Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said in a post on X on Monday.

Trial runs of the train on the Katra-Baramulla route have been successfully conducted and the Commissioner of Railway Safety has approved the train service between Katra and Kashmir in January.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the newly carved Jammu railway division, told ETV Bharat on April 3 that they will soon announce the fare, timings, and stoppages of the Vande Bharat train. Official sources said the same could be announced on April 10.

There are 18 stations between Katra and Srinagar. They include Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, Sawalkote, Sangaldan, Sumbar, Khari, Banihal, Shahbad Hillhalt, Qazigund, Sadoora, Anantnag, Bijbehara, Panzgam, Awantipora, Ratnipora, Kakapora, and Pampore. Sources said the Vande Bharat train would not halt at any of them and would only stop at Srinagar (Nowgam station) before its final stop at Budgam.

As already reported, passengers will soon be able to reserve tickets on the Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat train which will have one executive class coach and seven luxury class coaches, and a seating capacity for 530 passengers.