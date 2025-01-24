Train To Kashmir: Srinagar-Bound Vande Bharat Reaches Katra; Trial Run Tomorrow

Amir Tantray

Jammu: The train to Kashmir is becoming a reality soon as the Srinagar-bound Vande Bharat train reached Katra on Friday, and the trial run of this train between Katra and Budgam will be conducted tomorrow.

This Vande Bharat rake is destined to run between Katra and Srinagar, and for the inaugural run, this train will be used.

Starting its journey from Shakoor Basti railway station in New Delhi this morning, the Vande Bharat train reached Jammu Tawi railway station around 3:20 pm and remained stationed at platform number one. After that, it moved towards Katra, from where it will start the trial run tomorrow morning.

This train has been specially designed for subzero temperatures of the Kashmir Valley. Some features of this Vande Bharat train are that this semi-high-speed train can operate at the speed of 160 km/h, but as per the CRS report, the speed limit between Katra and Srinagar has been kept at 85 km/h. This train has 8 car fully air-conditioned formation, Cab AC with the heating element, an HVAC with a 9KW heating element, fully sealed wider gangways, a passenger information and infotainment system, automatic plug doors at four doors per coach, mobile charging sockets, continuous LED lighting, CCTVs for safety and surveillance, as well as an electro-pneumatic brake with regenerating braking and toilets—one per DTC and two in other coaches.

According to the Indian railways, the Vande Bharat Express ICF Rake 49 and 80 are nominated for commercial operation in the USBRL section. "This train is uniquely designed for cold conditions during the winter season and it features advanced technologies to ensure comfort, safety, and reliability," the communication from Indian Railways said.

With this train reaching Katra, things are moving closer to the formal inauguration of the service, which is expected in the first or second week of February.

The distance between Katra and Srinagar will be covered in over three hours.