Train To Kashmir: Railways Conducts Trial Run Of Cargo-loaded Train On Katra-Reasi Rail Section

Jammu: In a major breakthrough ahead of the January inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line project, Indian Railways on Wednesday said it conducted a successful trial run of a cargo-loaded train and rail engine on the Katra-Reasi rail section of the project.

Railways Conducts Trial Run Of Cargo-loaded Train On Katra-Reasi Rail Section (ETV Bharat)

According to railway authorities, the trial train was loaded with track ballast stones, essential for stabilizing and maintaining railway tracks. This test marked an important milestone in the progress of the Kashmir rail project, aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic development in the region. The railway line which will connect Kashmir with the rest of the country is scheduled to be inaugurated in January.

Top railway officials told ETV Bharat that a cargo-loaded train and engine locomotive are being operated on a trial basis as part of ongoing evaluations. These trials will continue until the next inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The CRS, Northern Circle, New Delhi, is scheduled to visit the Katra-Reasi section on January 5 and 6 to assess the development and performance of the rail track. A senior railway official further added, "We are hopeful that the train will reach Kashmir in January, as already stated by the Union Minister."

Railway officials expressed optimism about the progress of the project, emphasizing their commitment to overcoming the challenges posed by the region's mountainous terrain. Advanced engineering solutions have been implemented to ensure safety and reliability along the route.

The CRS inspection will involve a detailed review of safety measures, track alignment, and operational protocols. This statutory inspection is a crucial step before the section's formal inauguration, ensuring its readiness for public and cargo, a Railway officer said.

The Katra-Reasi section is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line project, which aims to connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. Once operational, the project is expected to significantly boost tourism, trade, and transportation in the region.

Know More about the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail Project

The Jammu–Baramulla railway line is a transformative infrastructure project designed to connect the Kashmir Valley in Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India. Spanning 338 kilometers, the railway line begins at Jammu and terminates at Baramulla, traversing some of the most challenging and diverse terrains. A significant part of this project, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), stretches 272 kilometers, linking Udhampur to Baramulla.

The Jammu–Baramulla railway line is a monumental infrastructure project in India, connecting Jammu to Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. Proposed to enhance regional connectivity, the project has faced numerous delays and challenges since its conception in 1994, primarily due to difficult terrain, geological issues, and insurgency in the region. The project is divided into multiple legs, each with its own set of milestones and challenges.

Initially, the project faced skepticism regarding its feasibility, especially the stretch between Udhampur and Qazigund. In 2002, the Vajpayee government declared the line a national project, ensuring full funding from the central government. By 2004, the 53 km Jammu–Udhampur section was operational, showcasing engineering feats such as tunnels and bridges through the Shivalik Hills. Despite progress in the valley segment (Leg 3) from Qazigund to Baramulla, the connection to the national network remained incomplete.

The ambitious Chenab Bridge, part of the Katra–Banihal section (Leg 2), became a defining feature of the project. With a height of 359 meters, it is the world’s tallest railway bridge. However, construction faced interruptions due to suspected geological instability and required a revised alignment. Despite these challenges, sections of the line began opening progressively. By 2013, the Pir Panjal Tunnel was operational, enabling trains to run between Banihal and Baramulla.

In 2021, the main arch of the Chenab Bridge was completed, marking a significant engineering achievement. By 2023, 95% of the project was completed, and trial runs were conducted. In February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first electric MEMU train between Baramulla and Sangaldan, marking three milestones: the first electric train in the Kashmir Valley, fully electrified tracks between Udhampur and Sangaldan, and the operation of India’s longest transport tunnel, T50.