Train to Kashmir: Railways Awaits Official Confirmation From PMO On Inauguration By PM Modi

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: A direct train to Kashmir, which will connect Katra to Baramulla, is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19. However, railway authorities have yet to receive any official confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Officials told ETV Bharat that the Railways and local administration in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked verbally to prepare for the much-awaited visit of the prime minister to inaugurate the train, but the official communication is yet to be received.

“We have started the process but are waiting for an official communication from PMO so that preparations could be formally started in Katra as well as at the world's highest Chenab Bridge in Reasi district,” said a senior official.

“In this regard, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today conducted a visit to Chenab Bridge as well as Katra town and met the officials of Railways and other departments, including police, and instructed them to be ready for the big event. He told the officers that as soon as the official communication arrives, everything should be in place so that the work can be started immediately,” the official said.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi is expected to land at Udhampur, from where he will fly to Chenab Bridge, and after that, he will visit the Katra Railway Station to flag off the train to Kashmir. After flagging off the train to Kashmir, he will address a public rally in Sports Stadium Katra, where thousands of people are expected to be present on this historic occasion.

For the first time in history, a direct train will reach Srinagar from Katra, and the specially designed Vande Bharat Express is already docked at Katra Railway Station. For the past couple of months, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been waiting for the prime minister to flag off the train to Kashmir, as all the necessary arrangements have been put in place. The Commission of Railways Safety (CRS) had given a green signal to run the train between Katra and Srinagar.

Features of special train for Kashmir

The Vande Bharat Express has been specially designed for the subzero temperatures of the Kashmir Valley. Some features of this train are that this semi-high-speed train can operate at the speed of 160 km/h, but as per the CRS report, the speed limit between Katra and Srinagar has been kept at 85 km/h. The train has eight cars with fully air-conditioned formations, cab AC with a heating element, HVAC with a 9 kW heating element, fully sealed wider gangways, a passenger information and infotainment system, automatic plug doors at four doors per coach, mobile charging sockets, continuous LED lighting, CCTVs for safety and surveillance, electro-pneumatic brakes with regenerating braking and toilets – one per DTC and two in other coaches.

History of Railways in Jammu and Kashmir

During the pre-independence era, in 1890, a train service was started between Jammu and Sialkot (now in Pakistan). After that, it was only after the 1965 war between India and Pakistan that work started to bring direct trains to Jammu from Punjab.

In 1972, the first train reached Jammu with the name of Srinagar Express, now Jhelum Express, and after that, other trains also arrived in the winter capital. In 1981, the Jammu to Udhampur train project was taken up, and the foundation stone was laid by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on April 14, 1983.

After missing several deadlines, on April 13, 2005, the then PM Manmohan Singh flagged off the train service to Udhampur, which is also the headquarters of northern command. After that, it was the turn of the Kashmir Valley to witness trains running, and from October 11, 2009 onwards, different sections of the local train service were started, and on July 4, 2014, direct train service to Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, was also started, and PM Narendra Modi flagged off the same.