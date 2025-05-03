Train To Kashmir: Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Inauguration Postponed As Intel Flags Terror Threat After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: The Pahalgam terror attack has cast a shadow over the direct train operations to Kashmir, with officials expecting a delay by a few more months.
The high-speed Vande Bharat train, scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19, was called off at the last minute over multiple issues, including the severe weather alert in the region. But the killing of 26 civilians, comprising 25 tourists and a local pony operator, inside high-altitude Baisaran meadow in Kashmir’s Pahalgam has put the train inauguration on the back burner.
“There is no progress on starting the operation right now. We sense it may be delayed by up to three months now until the conducive environment returns. Multiple issues need to be looked into. This includes a key security audit, feasibility and later availability of the VIP who can flag off the train,” a senior Indian Railways official told ETV Bharat.
Security has become the key priority after the intelligence inputs flagged a terror threat to ‘vulnerable’ railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The security establishment had advised Indian Railways with a significant presence of non-local staff in the Valley to avoid moving outside their designated places.
A security official said they have strengthened the security across the region, including the railway infrastructure, and the vulnerable spots have been put beyond the limits.
This includes 48 tourist destinations, which were 'closed' as a precautionary measure after a security audit found them vulnerable in the face of threat perception.
Spread over 270 kilometres, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is awaiting formal inauguration since it received a nod for commercial operations four months ago. The entire rail project is executed in four phases, comprising Udhampur-Katra (completed in July 2014), Banihal-Qazigund (completed in June 2013), Qazigund-Baramulla (in phases by 2009) and Katra-Banihal, which is the most formidable leg of the project.
But the 111-kilometre Banihal-Katra corridor passing through seismic zone 5 and rugged mountains and deep gorges must be commissioned to provide a direct train link to the Valley.
While a trial run of the high-speed Vande Bharat was successfully carried out in January, the two trains specially designed for Kashmir operations are stranded at a yard in Jammu Railway Station after Prime Minister Modi's visit was called off.
A senior railways official said it may take some time to see a sense of security returning in the region, and subsequently, railways too will initiate the process of moving ahead with operating the train.
