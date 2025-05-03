ETV Bharat / bharat

Train To Kashmir: Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Inauguration Postponed As Intel Flags Terror Threat After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: The Pahalgam terror attack has cast a shadow over the direct train operations to Kashmir, with officials expecting a delay by a few more months.

The high-speed Vande Bharat train, scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19, was called off at the last minute over multiple issues, including the severe weather alert in the region. But the killing of 26 civilians, comprising 25 tourists and a local pony operator, inside high-altitude Baisaran meadow in Kashmir’s Pahalgam has put the train inauguration on the back burner.

“There is no progress on starting the operation right now. We sense it may be delayed by up to three months now until the conducive environment returns. Multiple issues need to be looked into. This includes a key security audit, feasibility and later availability of the VIP who can flag off the train,” a senior Indian Railways official told ETV Bharat.

Security has become the key priority after the intelligence inputs flagged a terror threat to ‘vulnerable’ railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The security establishment had advised Indian Railways with a significant presence of non-local staff in the Valley to avoid moving outside their designated places.

A security official said they have strengthened the security across the region, including the railway infrastructure, and the vulnerable spots have been put beyond the limits.