Train To Kashmir: Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Reservation To Open Soon, No Decision On Stoppages Yet

Jammu: The Indian Railways is soon going to start the process of ticket booking for the Vande Bharat Express train set to run between Katra in Jammu region and Srinagar in Kashmir later this month, railway officials told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
This new semi-high-speed train will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and Nowgam station in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, covering 150 km in three and a half hours.
People across several states in India are looking forward to travelling on this train, primarily for two reasons: one, the breathtaking scenery a passenger will enjoy during the journey, and two, the sheer adrenaline rush of travelling on a track dubbed as the world's highest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train on April 19. The management and operation of the train will be under the Northern Railway Zone.
Update On Ticket Booking
Many passengers are curious about the launch of this service and seek information about ticket booking and other details. An important update for them and others who are planning to visit Kashmir via the train is that tickets will be available both online and offline soon.
"Offline and online ticket booking will start soon. Final notification will be out by April 10," a senior railway official told ETV Bharat. Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat train will have one executive class coach and seven luxury class coaches, and a seating capacity for 530 passengers.
List Of Stations
This new train will be run under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, fulfilling the long-pending dream of connecting Kashmir with the country's railway network. The two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra to Srinagar and vice versa will cross 18 stations in between, which will enhance travel convenience for local passengers.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the newly carved Jammu railway division, said they have not decided on the stoppages of the Vande Bharat train yet.
The stations in between Katra and Srinagar include:
- Reasi
- Bakkal
- Dugga
- Sawalkote
- Sangaldan
- Sumbar
- Khari
- Banihal
- Shahbad Hillhalt
- Qazigund
- Sadoora
- Anantnag
- Bijbehara
- Panzgam
- Awantipora
- Ratnipora
- Kakapora
- Pampore
Update On Fare
While the fare of Vande Bharat Express train from Katra to Srinagar has not been officially announced yet, inputs from the Railways suggest it could be about Rs 1600 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2500 for Executive Chair Car. The train service is set to revolutionize the travel facilities to and from Kashmir Valley, with both locals and tourists eagerly awaiting.
The track in itself is an engineering marvel and a major milestone for Indian Railways and its efforts to improve the infrastructure and minimize journey times. While initially, the Vande Bharat train will run between Katra and Srinagar, the Indian Railways plans to extend it to Jammu's Tawi Railway Station.
Read More