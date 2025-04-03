ETV Bharat / bharat

Train To Kashmir: Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Reservation To Open Soon, No Decision On Stoppages Yet

Jammu: The Indian Railways is soon going to start the process of ticket booking for the Vande Bharat Express train set to run between Katra in Jammu region and Srinagar in Kashmir later this month, railway officials told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

This new semi-high-speed train will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and Nowgam station in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, covering 150 km in three and a half hours.

People across several states in India are looking forward to travelling on this train, primarily for two reasons: one, the breathtaking scenery a passenger will enjoy during the journey, and two, the sheer adrenaline rush of travelling on a track dubbed as the world's highest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train on April 19. The management and operation of the train will be under the Northern Railway Zone.

Update On Ticket Booking

Many passengers are curious about the launch of this service and seek information about ticket booking and other details. An important update for them and others who are planning to visit Kashmir via the train is that tickets will be available both online and offline soon.

"Offline and online ticket booking will start soon. Final notification will be out by April 10," a senior railway official told ETV Bharat. Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat train will have one executive class coach and seven luxury class coaches, and a seating capacity for 530 passengers.