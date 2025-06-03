Train To Kashmir: Century-Old Dream Fulfilled As PM Set To Inaugurate World’s Highest Railway Bridge, Flag-Off Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: A dream first envisaged a century ago by the Maharajas and fulfilled after years of hard work and world-class engineering prowess is set to come true later this week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi throws open the world's highest railway bridge and flags off the first train between the mountainous Jammu and Kashmir regions.

On June 6, the PM will flag off the specially designed Vande Bharat Express and also dedicate to the nation the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge built over river Chenab and connecting Bakkal and Kauri villages of Reasi district in J&K.

"History in the making… Just 3 days to go! The mighty Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, stands tall in Jammu and Kashmir. Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL). Built to withstand nature’s toughest tests. PM Sh Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Chenab Bridge on 6th June, 2025. A proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision!" Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) in PMO, posted on X on Tuesday.

The train connecting the valley with the rest of the country is going to be a key moment defining India's infrastructural prowess and grit to complete the most challenging engineering projects in a terrain as tough as the one between the Kashmir and Jammu regions.

The train was set to be inaugurated on April 19 this year, but was postponed due to 'bad weather', three days before a major terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, including 25 tourists, were killed, which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-blown war in the next few weeks.

As the region has witnessed some stability, the inauguration of the train a day ahead of Eid-ul-Adha will be etched in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Preparations In Full Swing

Preparations are in full swing as Chenab Bridge, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station, Katra, and Sports Stadium in Katra, where the PM will address a rally, are being given a new look to welcome him.

The officials responsible for the Prime Minister's security will reach Katra town this evening and take over the rally venue, the railway station, as well as the area where the bridge is located.

“The PM will land in Udhampur before heading to the Chenab Bridge. After that, he will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Katra railway station towards Srinagar. He will also address a public rally in the sports stadium Katra, where things are being arranged to hold the mega rally. In this regard, a final meeting will be held to finalise and give shape to the visit,” an official told ETV Bharat.

Major Boost To Connectivity

The train will boost connectivity to Kashmir, especially during the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, which will begin in the first week of July. In the first phase, trains will run between Katra and Baramulla on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) and upon completion of expansion work on Jammu Tawi railway station, trains will further connect to Jammu.

Passengers coming from other parts of the country will have to disembark at Katra and board another train to Kashmir. Similarly, while coming from Kashmir, passengers will have to board a new train for their onward journey from Katra. The SMVD railway station is situated on the foothills of the temple of the Hindu deity Vaishno Devi, where annually around 10 million devotees pay obeisance.

People of the country in general and the Kashmir valley in particular have been waiting for a long time for rail connectivity. Cutting through difficult mountainous tracks, the railways had to overcome several challenges, including the construction of the world's highest railway bridge.

A Network of Tunnels

The 272-km-long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Railway-Line (USBRL) has 36 tunnels, which cover a distance of 119 kilometres. Some of these tunnels are so long and complex that they have become milestones in engineering excellence. The 12.77-km-long T-50 is India's longest transport tunnel between Sumber and Khari, which connects Kashmir valley to the rest of the country.

The 11.2-km-long T-80 tunnel, which is considered the backbone of Kashmir in the Pir Panjal Range, was constructed between Banihal and Qazigund. The 5.099-km-long T-34 tunnel is the Dual-Passage Ingenuity and was constructed between Pai-Khad and Anji Khad. The 3.2-km-long T-33 tunnel was a challenging route beneath Trikuta’s shadow and was constructed ahead of Katra town. It was important to navigate the highly fractured dolomite and the main boundary thrust zone, and had faced severe geological challenges, including a major collapse in October 2017 that halted progress for months.

The 3.2-km-long T-25 tunnel construction spanned six years which unexpectedly discovered an underground water stream during excavation in 2006. This stream discharged between 500 and 2000 litres of water per second, posing significant hurdles.

A Century-old Dream

Linking Kashmir with the Indian Railway network is a more than a century-old dream. The first idea for building a narrow gauge rail link to the Kashmir Valley was mooted over a century ago, when the foundation stone was laid for the Jammu-Srinagar rail link by Maharaja Pratap Singh on 1st March 1892, later in 1898 by Maharaja Ranbir Singh.

Four viable routes were found to link Punjab with Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley, the Banihal route from Jammu, the Poonch route via the Jhelum Valley, the Panjar route from Rawalpindi also via the Jhelum Valley and the Abbottabad route from Kalako Serai through Hazara in the upper Jhelum Valley. Detailed surveys were conducted for a mix of meter and broad gauge tracks. However, the inhospitable climate, the tricky terrain, restricted resources and history confined this idea to survey reports and drawing boards.

In 1905, the British also revisited the idea, and Maharaja Pratap Singh agreed to the line between Jammu and Srinagar via Reasi following the Mughal road. This plan envisaged a narrow gauge track to cross the Pir Panjal range, but the project remained a dream only. The project was considered several times after independence, but it was only in the year 1981 that sanction was given for the Jammu-Udhampur Rail link project.

In 1994-95, the final Rail link between Udhampur– Srinagar–Baramulla (USBRL) was sanctioned, and in the year 2002, the central government declared this Railway line a National Project.