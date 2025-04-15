Train To Kashmir Arrives: PM Modi To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express To Valley From Katra On Apr 19

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the much awaited train to Kashmir on April 19 from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station in Katra town of district Reasi.

A confirmation from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) was on Tuesday sent to Railways and Jammu and Kashmir administration and preparations are already underway at sports stadium Katra where the PM will be addressing the public meeting after this historic event.

Officials told ETV Bharat that the PM will be landing at Udhampur on April 19 at 10 am from where he will fly to Chenab Railway Bridge to get the firsthand account of the world’s highest railway bridge. He will then be flying to SMVD railway station Katra to flag off the Vande Bharat train and will be driving to sports stadium Katra to address the public gathering as per officials.

The SMVD railway station is situated on the foothills of Hindu deity Vaishno Devi where annually around 10 million devotees pay obeisance.

People across the country in general and Kashmir valley in particular have been waiting for a long time to get connected through the rail link as well which has seen many ups and downs in the past several years. Passing through difficult mountainous terrain, the Railways had to overcome several challenges including construction of a bridge over river Chenab between Bakkal and Kauri villages of Reasi district which is an engineering marvel by becoming the world’s highest railway bridge.

The 272-km-long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Railway-Line (USBRL) has 36 tunnels which cover a distance of 119 kilometers. Some of these tunnels are so long and complex that they have become milestones in engineering excellence. The 12.77-km-long T-50 is India's longest transport tunnel between Sumber and Khari, which connects Kashmir valley to the rest of the country.

The 11.2-km-long T-80 tunnel, which is considered as the backbone of Kashmir in the Pir Panjal Range was constructed between Banihal and Qazigund. The 5.099-km-long T-34 tunnel is the Dual-Passage Ingenuity and was constructed between Pai-Khad and Anji Khad. The 3.2-km-long T-33 tunnel was a challenging route and was constructed ahead of Katra town. It was important to navigate highly fractured dolomite and the main boundary thrust zone and had faced severe geological challenges, including a major collapse in October 2017 that halted progress for months.

The 3.2-km-long T-25 tunnel was a battle against an underground water stream and its construction spanned for six years which unexpectedly discovered an underground water stream during excavation in 2006. This stream discharged between 500 and 2000 litres of water per second, posing significant hurdles.

Brief history and timeline

Linking Kashmir with the Indian Railway network has been a centuries-old dream. The first idea for building a narrow gauge rail link to the Kashmir Valley was mooted over a century ago, when foundation stone was laid for Jammu – Srinagar rail link by Maharaja Pratap Singh on 1st March 1892, later in 1898 by Maharaja Ranbir Singh. Four viable routes were found to link Punjab with Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley, the Banihal route from Jammu, the Poonch route via the Jhelum Valley, the Panjar route from Rawalpindi also via the Jhelum Valley and the Abbottabad route from Kalako Serai though Hazara in the upper Jhelum Valley. Detailed surveys were conducted for a mix of meter and broad gauge tracks. However, the inhospitable climate, the tricky terrain, restricted resources and history confined this idea to survey reports and drawing boards.

In 1905 the British also revisited the idea and Maharaja Pratap Singh agreed to the line between Jammu and Srinagar via Reasi following the Moghul road. This plan envisaged a narrow gauge track to cross the Pir Panjal range, but the project remained a dream only.

The project was considered several times after independence also, but it was only in the year 1981 sanction was given for the Jammu-Udhampur Rail link project.

In 1994-95, the final Rail link between Udhampur– Srinagar–Baramulla (USBRL) was sanctioned and in the year 2002, the central government declared this Railway line a National Project.

Some of the important key events/ milestones during the journey of making reality the dream of connecting Kashmir valley with the network of Indian Railways are as follows:



1981: Jammu – Udhampur Rail Link Sanctioned 1994: Extension of Rail link to Srinagar announced.

1995: Works on Udhampur – Katra Rail Link Started.

1999: Works on Qazigund – Baramulla Rail Link started.

2002: Works on Katra – Qazigund Rail Link started.

13 Apr 2005: Jammu – Udhampur Section opened.

11 Oct 2008: Mazhom – Anantnag Section opened.

14 Feb 2009: Baramulla – Mazhom Section opened.

28 Oct 2009: Anantnag – Qazigund Section opened.

26 June 2013: Banihal-Qazigund Section opened.

4 July 2014: Udhampur-Katra section opened.

20 Feb 2024: Banihal-Sangaldan section opened.