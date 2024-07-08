Train Services Affected In Western, Central Railways Due To Heavy Downpour

New Delhi: Several train services were affected on Monday in various places of Western and Central Railways due to heavy rains and flash floods, which led to water reaching above track level. The zonal railways appealed to the passengers to plan their travel accordingly as per rescheduled trains, railways officials said.

According to the Central Railway officials, heavy rainfall and flash floods at various spots resulted in damage to the track embankment, tilting of the OHE mast foundation and uprooting of trees leading to disruption of rail services. The senior railway official of CR in a post on X urged passengers that local train movement in the suburban section is affected, “Kindly avoid travel unless unavoidable”.

"Due to the alertness of Loco Pilots of Train No 12106 Vidarbha Express and Train No 12138 Punjab Mail, damage to track embankment was detected and trains stopped safely. Tower Wagons and other machines were pressed into service immediately to clear the tracks and restore traffic on the section,” senior railway officials said.

A team of officials, including Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railways, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer and Senior Officers closely monitored the situation from the Railway Control Office, the officials said.

Following the water logging situation, several trains were short-terminated, short-originated, cancelled, diverted and rescheduled from affected divisions. Lakhs of passengers of both zones travel in trains every day to reach their destination but due to delays in rail services they have to face problems.

“To deal with this situation, the Commercial Department arranged for the distribution of drinking water, biscuits and tea for the passengers of the trains stranded in between the sections,” a senior official said. According to Central Railways, due to water logging at various locations train services on the main line Down and Up Fast line between CSMT and Thane were restored at a restricted speed. Mail express trains are also being moved.

Taking to social media X, Western Railways posted, “WR’s Mumbai Suburban trains are running up to 10 mins late because water is above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar due to heavy rains. High capacity water pumps are being utilized to drain water away from the railway tracks to ensure a smooth commute for Mumbaikars.”

