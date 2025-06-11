ETV Bharat / bharat

Train Sabotage Bid Foiled In Uttarakhand; Iron Earthing Leaves Found On Track

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

Haldwani: Railway authorities claimed to have averted a major sabotage attempt of the train on the Lalkuan-Kashipur line in Uttarakhand late Tuesday evening. Iron earthing strips were found on the railway tracks, which could have caused a major accident, according to officials.

Station in charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kathgodam, Naresh Kohli, said that some anti-social elements tampered with the track near Gularbhoj Railway Station, about 300 metres from pole number 38 near Thandi Nala, by removing iron earthing leaves and placing them on the track.

“No trains were passing through the section at the time, or else it could have led to a major accident,” he said.

Soon after the alert by the ground staff, railway officials and a technical team rushed to the spot and restored the line. “The area was also thoroughly inspected by personnel from the GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Special Task Force (STF), and other security agencies before finally giving the go-ahead,” Kohli said.

Following the incident, authorities launched an investigation and detained several suspects for questioning. “Senior officials have been informed, and train services on the route continue to operate normally. The accused will be arrested soon,” Kohli said.

Similar incident in UP

In a similar incident, a sabotage attempt was foiled by an alert loco pilot of the 05577 Saharsa–Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express train on April 15. He applied emergency brakes after spotting wooden planks and tree branches on the railway tracks between Rahimabad and Dilawar Nagar stations.

As per reports, unidentified miscreants had placed a huge piece of wooden plank measuring 2.5 ft long and six inches thick, along with some branches of a mango tree and leaves, on the railway track near Malihabad.

After stopping the train, the loco pilot, along with other staff, got down and inspected the rail track. They also passed on the information to the Rahimabad station master and the RPF.

