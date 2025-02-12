Ride Over Clouds And Valleys: Direct Train From Delhi To Kashmir's Baramulla Soon

Jammu/New Delhi: Preparations for the inauguration of a direct train to Kashmir are in full swing. Soon people will be able to travel by train directly from Delhi to Baramulla in Kashmir.

Currently, people from Delhi can travel by train only till Katra in Jammu, but very soon people will be able to travel by train beyond this to Baramulla in Kashmir via the beautiful valleys of Kashmir and the historic Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge. Not only this, the train passes over the mountains including Anji Bridge and Chenab Bridge. At many places during this journey, people will experience the train reaching as high as the sky.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, people will get to enjoy such unforgettable sights very soon. The inauguration was stopped due to the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, which are over now. According to officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate this project on February 17. After this inauguration, there is a plan to run a direct train from Delhi to Baramulla.

Winding mountain roads: Currently, the train goes only from Delhi to Katra in Jammu. After this, people have to travel further by bus. Due to winding roads in the mountains, the journey took a lot of time. Beyond Jammu, train operation for 118 km from Qazigund to Baramulla in Kashmir started in the year 2009. Train operation for 18 km from Qazigund to Banihal started in the year 2013. Train operation for 48 km from Banihal to Sangaldan started in February 2024.

At present, trains are running from Baramulla to Sangaldan in Kashmir. Trains run from Delhi to Katra in Jammu. Now all the formalities for running trains on the 63 km section from Katra to Sangaldan have been completed. All the security checks for running the train have also been completed.

Inauguration by PM: According to information received from railway officials, the schedule of the inauguration by PM Modi has not yet been disclosed by the PMO or the Railway Ministry. It is being told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Jammu and inaugurate the train from Katra to Sangaldan. After this, a direct train from Katra will be able to go to Baramulla via Sangaldan, Banihal, Qazigund, and Srinagar.

Running a direct train is expected to provide great relief to people going from Delhi to Kashmir Valley. Along with this, tourism in Kashmir will also get a greater boost.

Senior officials of Indian railways have been in Katra since yesterday. Today another trial run of Vande Bharat train rake was conducted from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station at Katra up to the Chenab bridge, the highest railway bridge on the river Chenab.

Officials told ETV Bharat that they have been directed to prepare for the formal inauguration of the train service from Katra to Kashmir but there is no communication regarding the date. "Some senior officials including the General Manager made a visit to Katra and several officials of northern railways have reached Katra to oversee the preparations," an official said.

Train to Kashmir:

The train to Kashmir is awaiting the formal inauguration and two Vande Bharat rakes have reached Katra which will be running between Katra and Srinagar. Once the expansion work on Jammu railway station is completed the train will run between Jammu and Srinagar.

The Vande Bharat train has been specially designed for the sub-zero temperatures of Kashmir valley. Some features of this Vande Bharat train are that this semi-high speed train can operate at the speed of 160 kmph but as per the CRS report the speed limit between Katra and Srinagar has been kept at 85 kmph. This train has 8 car fully air-conditioned formation, Cab AC with the heating element, HVAC with 9KW heating element, fully sealed wider gangways, passenger information and infotainment system, automatic plug doors at four doors per coach, mobile charging sockets, continuous LED lighting, CCTVs for safety and surveillance, electro Pneumatic brake with regenerating braking and toilets - one per DTC and two in other coaches.

Pre-independence era:

The history of railways in Jammu and Kashmir dates to the pre-independence era when in 1890 a train service was started between Jammu and Sialkot (now in Pakistan). After that, it was only after the 1965 war between India and Pakistan that work started to bring direct trains to Jammu from Punjab.

In 1972, the first train reached Jammu with the name of Srinagar Express, now Jhelum Express and after that other trains also arrived in the winter capital. In 1981 Jammu to Udhampur train project was taken up and the foundation stone was laid by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on April 14, 1983. After missing several deadlines, on April 13, 2005, the then PM Manmohan Singh flagged off the train service to Udhampur, which is also the headquarters of the northern command. After that, it was the turn of Kashmir Valley to witness trains running and from October 11, 2009, onwards different sections of local train service were started and on July 4, 2014, direct train service to Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, was also started and PM Narendra Modi flagged off the same.