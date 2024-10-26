ETV Bharat / bharat

Bareilly-Varanasi Express Hits Two-Foot Wooden Block, Stones Near Malihabad

Lucknow: Alert loco pilot of Bareilly-Varanasi Express thwarted a major accident by applying emergency brakes when the train hit a wooden block and some stones placed on the track between Malihabad and Kakori railway stations. Primarily, it appears to be the brainchild of some miscreants with the motive of derailment. The railways has lodged a complaint at Malihabd Police Station over the incident.

Railways officials said the train hit a two-foot wooden block and a stone weighing 10 kg. A lookout warning has been issued by the station master for all loco pilots and station masters on the route.

Subsequently, another similar incident of track blockage with a wood block was reported by another loco pilot. After this, the station master alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other officials who rushed to the spot to remove the blockade to restore services.

Many trains, including the New Delhi semi-high-speed Vande Bharat, were affected by these nefarious activities and the RPF has increased vigil on the entire route.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajkumar Singh said not only a wooden block but a twig was found on the track. The RPF was investigating the entire matter in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and police. A case will be registered after that. Train services were restored at night and there had been no disruption so far.

DCP West Omveer Singh said on the intervening night of October 24 and 25, information was received from the RPF inspector at Malihabad police station that a large wooden block was placed on the track one kilometre off Malihabad towards Lucknow. A team comprising personnel from the Malihabad police and RPF reached the spot to remove the blockade. A report has been lodged in Malihabad police station by a competent officer of the railways, suspecting a conspiracy. Two teams have been set up for a thorough probe into the incident.

