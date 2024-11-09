ETV Bharat / bharat

3 Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express Derail Near Howrah

Kolkata: Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal around 5.30 am on Saturday, South Eastern Railway officials said.

"The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far," they said.

A parcel van was among the derailed coaches.