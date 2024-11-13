ETV Bharat / bharat

Surat: 3 Young Workers from UP Run Over By Train During Late Night Stroll Near Railway Track

The three deceased were found to be close friends and they were walking near the railway track during late night hours.

Representational (File Photo)
Surat: Three youths died after being hit by an express train in the Sachin area of ​​Surat in Gujarat during late night hours. After this incident, there is an uproar in Surat city. The three youths came here from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to work in a factory. Recently, they had gone to their native place Uttar Pradesh on Diwali vacation. When the holidays were over, they came back to Surat.

They lived in the Shivanjali Society area. They were identified as Akash Nishad (22 years of age), Dinu Nishad (24) and Pramod Nishad (17), all three of them used to work together, according to the officials. The incident happened when they were passing near the railway tracks at night. All three friends got fatally hit by a running train.

The incident happened near Bheestan Sachin railway track. They were run over by the Vadnagar-Valsad Express train during late night hours. The incident took place at the railway track crossing. All three friends died on the spot. Their families were informed about this. The Railway police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the case further. The body of one of the deceased was found in the bushes near the railway track.

SURAT TRAIN ACCIDENTTRAIN ACCIDENTDEADGUJARATSURAT TRAIN ACCIDENT

