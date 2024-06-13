ETV Bharat / bharat

'Trailer So Offensive', Says SC; Puts on Hold Release of Movie 'Hamare Baarah'

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of allegations that the film 'Hamare Baarah' is derogatory to the Islamic faith and married Muslim women. The movie which was scheduled to release on June 14, has already been banned in Karnataka.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the June 14 release of movie "Hamare Baarah", saying that the trailer of the movie is found to be "offensive".

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of allegations that the film is derogatory to the Islamic faith and married Muslim women. Advocate Fauzia Shakil represented the petitioner Azhar Basha Tamboli before the apex court.

"We have seen the movie trailer in the morning and all the offensive dialogues continue in the trailer," the bench observed while putting on hold the release of the film.

Shakil contended that the High Court lifted the stay on the movie's release through an "unreasoned order." She argued that the High Court could not have directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to constitute a committee because the CBFC was a party interested in the litigation. After hearing Shakil’s submissions, the apex court stayed the screening of the film till disposal of the petition by the Bombay High Court and also asked the High Court to take an expeditious decision on the plea.

The apex court said that all the objections, including the direction to the CBFC to select the committee, have been left open for the parties to raise before the High Court. The movie which was scheduled to release on June 14, has already been banned in Karnataka.

