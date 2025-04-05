Trailer Crushes Three Kids, Asleep In Hut, To Death In UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur: Three kids were asleep in a hut by the National Highway 124 near the Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple area under the Gahmar Police jurisdiction in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh were crushed to death by a trailer that lost control late on Friday night.

The mother, identified as Shanta Devi of the Dom community, who was also in the hut, sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical. The deceased kids have been identified as Jwala (2), Kabutari (5) and Sapna (7).

Within moments of the tragedy, passersby gathered at the spot, followed by the police. The kids could not be retrieved as they had already died. The bodies were sent for autopsy.

The driver of the trailer fled the spot following the mishap. The police chased the killer trailer and its driver later.

"The police are investigating the entire matter from every angle and are questioning the onlookers to gather more information. The locals have expressed regret over the shocking incident and have demanded compensation for the family of the victims. The driver of the trailer has been arrested. The locals have also demanded strict action against him," an official of the Gahmar Police Station said.