Six Killed In Trailer-Car Collision at Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra: A horrific accident took place near Ranitali village in Hathinala police station area of ​​Sonbhadra. Here a speeding trailer hit the divider and collided with a car coming in the other side. A total of 6 people died in this accident, while three people are said to be injured. The injured were taken to Chopan CHC. Seeing their critical condition, they were sent to the district hospital.

Regarding the Sonbhadra road accident, Additional SP Kalu Singh said that a truck was going towards Hathinala on State Highway 5A Varanasi-Shaktinagar road near Ranitali village in Hathinala police station area. Then the trailer went out of control and jumped the divider on the 4 lane highway and went to the other side and crashed into a house. During this time, a car was coming from Chhattisgarh. It collided with the trailer.

In this accident, the driver of the trailer, another passerby and four people in the car died. A total of 6 people died in this accident. Three others in the car were seriously injured. They were sent to Chopan CHC for treatment. The death toll is expected to increase.

After the road accident, there was a lot of screaming on the spot. The car turned into a mangled mass. The police and local people who reached the spot somehow cut the car and took out 4 bodies. The driver of the trailer and another passerby also died in this accident. All the injured have been referred to the district hospital for treatment. The car passengers were going from Chhattisgarh to Prayagraj to take a Kumbh bath. During this time, a road accident took place in Sonbhadra.