TRAI’s Stringent Measures Yield Results In Tackling Spam Calls And SMS

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented a series of stringent measures to address the growing issue of spam calls and SMS, yielding significant results. These initiatives, including strict regulations, enhanced traceability, and public awareness campaigns, are aimed at creating a more secure and transparent communication ecosystem.

Decline in Spam Call Complaints

Following TRAI’s directive on August 13, 2024, entities found violating promotional call regulations now face severe penalties, including disconnection of telecom resources, blacklisting for up to two years, and bans on acquiring new resources. This crackdown has resulted in a notable decline in complaints against spam calls. Data from Access Providers indicates a 13 per cent reduction in complaints, from 1.89 lakh in August 2024 to 1.63 lakh in September 2024. By October, complaints dropped further to 1.51 lakh, marking a 20 per cent decrease compared to August.

Enhanced Message Traceability

To ensure greater accountability, TRAI mandated the traceability of messages from senders to recipients through a directive issued on August 20, 2024. Access Providers have implemented the required technical solutions, though the deadline for full compliance has been extended to November 30, 2024, to accommodate technical upgrades and chain declarations by Principal Entities (PEs) and Telemarketers (TMs).

Awareness Campaigns and Webinars

TRAI has organised a series of webinars to raise awareness among stakeholders. The first webinar, held on November 12, 2024, in collaboration with Reliance Jio, drew over 1,000 representatives from regulatory entities such as RBI, SEBI, PFRDA, and IRDAI. A second session on November 19, in association with Vodafone Idea, saw participation from over 800 representatives, including Central and State Government officials. The third webinar, scheduled for November 25, will be conducted with Tata Teleservices Ltd., targeting government departments and industry associations like Nasscom and the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE).

Progress and Compliance

As of now, over 13,000 PEs have registered their messaging chains with Access Providers, and registration continues at a rapid pace. Warning notices have been issued to non-compliant PEs and TMs, urging them to declare their chains promptly. Messages failing to comply with the defined telemarketer chain are set to be rejected.

TRAI’s proactive measures reflect its commitment to curbing spam communications and ensuring a safer digital environment for all users, officials said.