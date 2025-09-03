Internet Subscribers See Quarterly Growth Of 3.48% At End Of June'25: TRAI

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released the “Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report” for the quarter ending June 30.

The report provides a broad perspective of the telecom services in India along with the key parameters and growth trends in Cable TV, DTH & Radio Broadcasting services in India for the period covering April 1 to June 30, compiled mainly on the basis of information furnished by the service providers.

As per report, total number of internet subscribers increased from 969.10 million at the end of March, 2025 to 1002.85 million at the end of June 2025, registering a quarterly growth rate of 3.48 per cent. Out of 1002.85 million internet subscribers, the number of Wired Internet subscribers are 44.71 million and the number of Wireless Internet subscribers are 958.14 million.

“The Internet subscriber base is comprised of Broadband Internet subscriber base of 979.71 million and Narrowband Internet subscriber base of 23.14 million. The Broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 3.77 per cent from 944.12 million at the end of March 2025 to 979.71 million at the end of June 2025. The Narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 24.98 million at the end of March 2025 to 23.14 million at the end of June 2025,” the report states.

Wireline subscribers increased from 37.04 million at the end of March 2025 to 47.49 million at the end of June 2025 with a quarterly rate of growth of 28.20 percent. On Year-over-Year basis, Wireline subscriptions increased by 35.26 percent at the end of June 2025 and Wireline Tele-density increased from 2.62 percent at the end of March 2025 to 3.36 percent at the end of June 2025 with a quarterly rate of growth of 27.92 percent, it added.

Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 2 percent, from Rs 182.95 in quarter March 2025 to Rs 186.62 in June 2025. On Y-O-Y basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 18.52 percent in this quarter. The ARPU per month for the pre-paid segment is Rs 187 and the ARPU per month for the post-paid segment is Rs182.72 for June 2025, it informed.

“On an all-India average, the overall MOU per month decreased by 1.93 percent from 1026 in Q.E. March-25 to 1006 in Q.E. June -25. Prepaid MOU per subscriber is 1055 and Postpaid MOU per subscriber per month is 503 in QE June-25,” as per report.

According to the report, the number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,200.80 million at the end of March-25 to 1,218.36 million at the end of June-25, registering a rate of growth 1.46 percent over the previous quarter. This reflects Year-On-Year (Y-O-Y) rate of growth 1.06 percent over the same quarter of the last year. The overall Tele-density in India increased from 85.04 percent as in QE March-25 to 86.09 percent in QE June-25.