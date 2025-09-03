Internet Subscribers See Quarterly Growth Of 3.48% At End Of June'25: TRAI

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released the “Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report” for the quarter ending June 30.
The report provides a broad perspective of the telecom services in India along with the key parameters and growth trends in Cable TV, DTH & Radio Broadcasting services in India for the period covering April 1 to June 30, compiled mainly on the basis of information furnished by the service providers.
As per report, total number of internet subscribers increased from 969.10 million at the end of March, 2025 to 1002.85 million at the end of June 2025, registering a quarterly growth rate of 3.48 per cent. Out of 1002.85 million internet subscribers, the number of Wired Internet subscribers are 44.71 million and the number of Wireless Internet subscribers are 958.14 million.
“The Internet subscriber base is comprised of Broadband Internet subscriber base of 979.71 million and Narrowband Internet subscriber base of 23.14 million. The Broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 3.77 per cent from 944.12 million at the end of March 2025 to 979.71 million at the end of June 2025. The Narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 24.98 million at the end of March 2025 to 23.14 million at the end of June 2025,” the report states.
Wireline subscribers increased from 37.04 million at the end of March 2025 to 47.49 million at the end of June 2025 with a quarterly rate of growth of 28.20 percent. On Year-over-Year basis, Wireline subscriptions increased by 35.26 percent at the end of June 2025 and Wireline Tele-density increased from 2.62 percent at the end of March 2025 to 3.36 percent at the end of June 2025 with a quarterly rate of growth of 27.92 percent, it added.
Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 2 percent, from Rs 182.95 in quarter March 2025 to Rs 186.62 in June 2025. On Y-O-Y basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 18.52 percent in this quarter. The ARPU per month for the pre-paid segment is Rs 187 and the ARPU per month for the post-paid segment is Rs182.72 for June 2025, it informed.
“On an all-India average, the overall MOU per month decreased by 1.93 percent from 1026 in Q.E. March-25 to 1006 in Q.E. June -25. Prepaid MOU per subscriber is 1055 and Postpaid MOU per subscriber per month is 503 in QE June-25,” as per report.
According to the report, the number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,200.80 million at the end of March-25 to 1,218.36 million at the end of June-25, registering a rate of growth 1.46 percent over the previous quarter. This reflects Year-On-Year (Y-O-Y) rate of growth 1.06 percent over the same quarter of the last year. The overall Tele-density in India increased from 85.04 percent as in QE March-25 to 86.09 percent in QE June-25.
Trends in Telephone subscribers:
Telephone subscribers in urban areas increased from 666.11 million at the end of March-25 to 679.86 million at the end of June-25 and Urban Tele-density also increased from 131.45 percent to 133.56 percent during the same period.
Rural telephone subscribers increased from 534.69 million at the end of March-25 to 538.50 million at the end of June-25 and Rural Tele-density also increased from 59.06 percent to 59.43 percent during the same period. Out of the total subscription, the share of Rural subscription decreased from 44.53 percent at the end of March-25 to 44.20 percent at the end of June-25.
Composition of Telephone Subscribers:
The Ministry of Communication said that with a net addition of 7.12 million subscribers during the quarter, the total wireless (mobile+5G FWA) subscriber base increased from 1163.76 million at the end of March-25 to 1170.88 million at the end of June-25, registering a rate of growth 0.61 pc over the previous quarter. On Y-O-Y basis, wireless subscriptions increased at the rate of 0.03pc during the year, the report mentioned.
Wireless (mobile+5G FWA) Tele-density increased from 82.42 pc at the end of March-25 to 82.74 pc at the end of June-25 with quarterly rate of growth 0.39 pc.
With a net addition of 6.04 million subscribers during the quarter, the wireless (mobile) subscriber base increased from 1156.99 million at the end of March-25 to 1163.03 million at the end of June-25, registering a rate of growth of 0.52 per cent over the previous quarter. On Y-O-Y basis, wireless subscriptions decreased at the rate of 0.64 pc during the year.
A Few Highlights:
- A total of approximately 912 private satellite TV channels have been permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for uplinking only/downlinking only/both uplinking & downlinking.
- As per the reporting done by broadcasters in pursuance of the Tariff Order dated March 3, 2017, as amended, out of 902 permitted satellite TV channels which are available for downlinking in India, there are 333 satellite pay TV channels as on June 30, 2025. Out of 333 pay channels, 232 are SD satellite pay TV channels and 101 are HD satellite pay TV channels.
- During the QE June 30, 2025, there were 4 pay DTH service providers in the country.
- Pay DTH has attained a total active subscriber base of around 56.07 million. This is in addition to the subscribers of the DD Free Dish (free DTH services of Doordarshan). The total active subscriber base has declined from 56.92 million in the quarter ending March 2025 to 56.07 million in the quarter ending June 2025.
- Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio, the public broadcaster, as per the data reported by FM Radio operators to TRAI, as on 31st March 2025, there were 388 operational private FM Radio channels in 113 cities operated by 33 private FM Radio operators. During the quarter ending 30th June 2025, one channel operated by Udaya FM Private Limited was merged with Kal Radio Limited. Now, as of June 2025, there are 388 operational private FM radio channels across 113 cities, operated by 32 private FM radio operators.
- The advertisement revenue reported by FM Radio operators during the quarter ending 30th June 2025 in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels is Rs. 383.14 crore as against Rs. 466.63 crore in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels for the previous quarter March 31, 2025.