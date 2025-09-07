ETV Bharat / bharat

TRAI Rejected Application To Send SMS With Documentary Link On Maha 'Poll Fraud': Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday claimed that the TRAI rejected its application for sending out SMSes to its Maharashtra cadre with the link of a documentary on how Maharashtra assembly elections were allegedly "stolen" on the grounds that it is "content related to protest".

The opposition party also claimed that these were "telltale signs of guilt of Maharashtra election fraud" and that there were coordinated moves by various arms of the government to suppress information.

There was no immediate reaction from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the claims made by the Congress.

Chairman of Congress's data analytics department, Praveen Chakravarty, said the Congress wanted to send SMSes to its Maharashtra cadre of the link to the YouTube documentary "How the MH 2024 election was stolen" and, as per government process, an application was filed with TRAI for approval.