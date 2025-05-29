ETV Bharat / bharat

TRAI April Report: Jio Surges Ahead, Airtel Stalls, Vi and BSNL Slide In Subscriber Race

New Delhi: In April 2025, India’s telecommunications sector continued its post-tariff hike recovery, adding almost 1.94 million mobile subscribers, increasing the total to 1.15 billion (115.89 crore) according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Notably, this was the fifth consecutive month of an increase, suggesting that the market was gradually stabilising after the SIM consolidations in late 2024.

Jio Maintains Unabated Growth

Once again, Reliance Jio was the clear winner, adding an astonishing 2.64 million new users in April, which brought Jio’s total user base to 472.4 million in April. The Mukesh Ambani-controlled telco added a staggering 5.5 million active subscribers, which is the largest number since October 2024. As a result, Jio's Visitor Location Register (VLR) ratio--a key measure of active subscribers--reached 96.6%.

Jio's continued growth can be attributed to the further growth of its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, JioAirFiber, which added 0.57 million users and has expanded into over 5,900 towns and cities, giving Jio 81.9% and the lion's share overall.

Airtel Slows, Active Base Shrinks

Bharti Airtel held on to the second spot with a modest 0.17 million new subscribers, but saw a significant drop of 4.1 million active users, a setback following three months of steady gains. Despite the slowdown, Airtel maintained the highest VLR ratio at 98.9%, indicating a highly engaged user base. In the FWA market, Airtel added 0.16 million subscribers, maintaining its 18.1% share. It also led the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication segment, with a commanding 53.3% share.