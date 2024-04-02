Tragic Incident on Ernakulam-Patna Express: Passenger Fatally Pushes TTE from Running Train

Thrissur (Kerala): In a shocking incident on the Ernakulam-Patna Express in Thrissur's Velappaya, Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) K Vinod, a native of Ernakulam, was fatally pushed from a moving train, Railway officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rajinikanth, a guest worker from Odisha employed in Kerala, committed this heinous act, they added.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the S11 coach of the Ernakulam-Patna Express, which departed from Ernakulam at 5:30 PM and reached Thrissur at 7:00.

"TTE K. Vinod confronted Rajinikanth, who was travelling in an inebriated condition without a ticket. When informed that travelling without a ticket was not permissible, a verbal altercation ensued between the two. Suddenly, Rajinikanth pushed TTE Vinod from the train.

"As a result of the fall, TTE Vinod sustained severe injuries and died on the spot after coming into contact with the ground, and with another train passing over his body. The accused, who is employed as a guest worker in Kerala, was apprehended by railway police from Palakkad," officials added.

Senior officials of the Railway Police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

K. Vinod, a native of Ernakulam, initially joined the Railways as a technical staff. With nearly twenty years of service, he assumed the role of TTE two years ago.

Besides his professional commitments, Vinod was recognised as an artist and held positions within the railway employee union. He also showcased his acting talents through small police roles in various films. Vinod was revered for his friendly disposition among his colleagues in the railway community and in the artistic sphere.