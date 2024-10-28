ETV Bharat / bharat

Tragic Electric Shock In Chhattisgarh Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, resulted in three deaths from electric shock ahead of Diwali, including two minors, causing deep mourning in the community.

A devastating accident occurred in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, ahead of the Diwali festival, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives due to electric shock.
Three electrocuted while setting up decorative lights in Sargaon area of the Bilaspur division on Monday (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Mungeli: A devastating freak mishap occurred in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, ahead of the Diwali festival, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives due to electric shock in the Sargaon area of the Bilaspur division.

On the day of the incident, four persons, including 20-year-old Shiva Pandey, an electrician, were setting up decorative lights near a petrol pump on Patharia Road. Shiva had taken on the contract to install fringe lights for the Diwali festivities and brought along three minors under the pretext of providing them with work and a source of income.

While working, the group was using an iron ladder to install chandelier lights when the ladder accidentally came into contact with an overhead high-tension wire. This contact caused a severe electric shock, affecting all four. Eyewitnesses reported that the situation escalated quickly, with the current spreading and causing serious burns to the workers. Tragically, three of them died on the spot due to the shock.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanshu Yadav and Arjun Yadav, both aged 15, and 20-year-old Ram Sahu, all residents of Mungeli. A pall of gloom descended on the areas following the deaths ahead of the festival.

Immediately, the victims were rushed to the community hospital in Sargaon for emergency treatment. Medical personnel worked quickly to assess their condition, but three of them were declared brought dead. The injured, Shiva Pandey, was in critical condition and has been referred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur for better treatment.

Later, the Mungeli police confirmed the incident and are conducting a probe into the circumstances surrounding it.

Read more: 10 Years On, Case Of 43 Missing Students Still Haunts Mexico

Mungeli: A devastating freak mishap occurred in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, ahead of the Diwali festival, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives due to electric shock in the Sargaon area of the Bilaspur division.

On the day of the incident, four persons, including 20-year-old Shiva Pandey, an electrician, were setting up decorative lights near a petrol pump on Patharia Road. Shiva had taken on the contract to install fringe lights for the Diwali festivities and brought along three minors under the pretext of providing them with work and a source of income.

While working, the group was using an iron ladder to install chandelier lights when the ladder accidentally came into contact with an overhead high-tension wire. This contact caused a severe electric shock, affecting all four. Eyewitnesses reported that the situation escalated quickly, with the current spreading and causing serious burns to the workers. Tragically, three of them died on the spot due to the shock.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanshu Yadav and Arjun Yadav, both aged 15, and 20-year-old Ram Sahu, all residents of Mungeli. A pall of gloom descended on the areas following the deaths ahead of the festival.

Immediately, the victims were rushed to the community hospital in Sargaon for emergency treatment. Medical personnel worked quickly to assess their condition, but three of them were declared brought dead. The injured, Shiva Pandey, was in critical condition and has been referred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur for better treatment.

Later, the Mungeli police confirmed the incident and are conducting a probe into the circumstances surrounding it.

Read more: 10 Years On, Case Of 43 Missing Students Still Haunts Mexico

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THREE PEOPLE DIE OF ELECTROCUTIONDECORATIVE LIGHT3 ELECTROCUTED IN MUNGELIELECTRIC SHOCK IN CHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.