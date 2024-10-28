ETV Bharat / bharat

Tragic Electric Shock In Chhattisgarh Claims Three Lives

Three electrocuted while setting up decorative lights in Sargaon area of the Bilaspur division on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Mungeli: A devastating freak mishap occurred in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, ahead of the Diwali festival, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives due to electric shock in the Sargaon area of the Bilaspur division.

On the day of the incident, four persons, including 20-year-old Shiva Pandey, an electrician, were setting up decorative lights near a petrol pump on Patharia Road. Shiva had taken on the contract to install fringe lights for the Diwali festivities and brought along three minors under the pretext of providing them with work and a source of income.

While working, the group was using an iron ladder to install chandelier lights when the ladder accidentally came into contact with an overhead high-tension wire. This contact caused a severe electric shock, affecting all four. Eyewitnesses reported that the situation escalated quickly, with the current spreading and causing serious burns to the workers. Tragically, three of them died on the spot due to the shock.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanshu Yadav and Arjun Yadav, both aged 15, and 20-year-old Ram Sahu, all residents of Mungeli. A pall of gloom descended on the areas following the deaths ahead of the festival.