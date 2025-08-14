'Tragic Chapter' Of Indian History: PM Modi Remembers Upheaval And Pain Of Partition

New Delhi: As nation observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Thursday (Aug 14), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day serves a reminder of people's enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold the country together.

Remembering the struggle and pain endured by people during the partition, which forced millions to leave their homes, the PM termed it a "tragic chapter" of Indian history.

"India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh," said PM Modi.

"Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together," the Prime Minister added.

Expressing condolences on the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Union Home Minister lashed out at the Congress for "dividing the nation into pieces" and hurting the pride of Mother India.

"On this day, the Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India. The partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement," Shah said in a post on X.

He stated, "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a day to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. I offer my heartfelt tribute to all those people. The country will never forget this history and pain of the partition. I offer my tribute to those who lost their lives in this horror of the partition."

On the other hand, Union Health Minister and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda called for national unity and "give a befitting reply to anti-national forces."

Paying tribute to millions who while "enduring agony of displacement", sacrificed their lives, the senior BJP leader said in a post on X, "The dark day of 1947 reminds us of that cruel event when the citizens of the nation suffered the merciless pain of migration and, enduring inhuman torture, lost their homes, property, and lives."

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tradition of observing this day to "keep the memory of the nation's partition alive is an important step toward nation-building."

"Come, on this day, let us all citizens unite to pledge to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation and give a befitting reply to anti-national forces," the post added, calling for national unity.

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to honour those who lost their lives or were displaced during the 1947 partition. India became free from British rule on August 15, 1947. Independence Day is a time of pride and joy, but the freedom also came with the deep pain of partition. The country’s birth as an independent nation was marked by violence and suffering that left lasting scars on millions. The partition led to one of the largest migrations in human history, affecting about 20 million people. Countless families had to leave their ancestral homes and start a new life as refugees.