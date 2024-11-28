ETV Bharat / bharat

Tragic Accident On Tarapur-Dharmaj Highway Claims 3 Lives, Over 15 Injured

Anand: A tragic accident occurred on the Tarapur-Dharmaj highway near Petlad in Anand on Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of three people and leaving more than 15 others injured. The incident highlights the dangers of reckless driving, especially during overtaking.

According to the police, the collision involved a truck and a luxury bus. The victims who lost their lives in the crash were identified as 32-year-old Dhruv Rudani from Jadeshwar, Bharuch, 67-year-old Mansukh Korat from Panchavati, Rajkot, and 39-year-old Kalpesh Giani from Kotharia Road, Rajkot.

The accident occurred when the luxury bus, travelling from Rajkot to Surat, was attempting to overtake the truck near Vaddala Patia on the Tarapur-Dharmaj highway. While attempting to pass, the bus collided with the rear of the truck, causing the bus to crash. Due to the driver’s negligence, three people were killed, and over 15 others were injured. The injured were quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.