Traffic Restrictions Imposed at Delhi Borders Ahead of I-Day

By PTI

Published : Aug 12, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

Elaborate law and order and traffic arrangements have been made in Delhi from Monday in view of Independence Day celebration. Heavy transport vehicles (HTV) are prohibited from entering the city during this period, according to an advisory.

Traffic restrictions for I Day in Delhi (File Photo)

New Delhi : Several traffic diversions were imposed on borders of the national capital from Monday in view of Independence Day celebration with heavy transport vehicles (HTV) prohibited from entering the city, according to an advisory.

According to the police advisory, elaborate law and order and traffic arrangements have been made for the celebrations on August 15. Traffic diversions will be effective at Delhi borders. Therefore, no HTV will be allowed to enter the city on Monday at 10 pm to Tuesday 12 pm and similarly on Thursday at 10 pm to Friday 12 pm, the advisory stated.

In view of the restrictions, the police urged essential service providers to keep sufficient essential commodities such as oxygen cylinders, among others in advance so that they may not face any difficulty during this period, it said.

General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow direction of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, the advisory added.

