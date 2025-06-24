ETV Bharat / bharat

Traffic Movement Disrupted As Heavy Rains Cause Landslides On NH-10 Connecting Sikkim

Kalimpong: Incessant rains for the last three days in the hilly areas of West Bengal have disrupted the traffic movement on the National Highway 10 (NH-10), connecting Bengal with Sikkim, as landslides occurred at several places. Heavy rainfall was also received in the Terai-Dooars region.

On Tuesday morning, massive landslides occurred at several places in Bengal and Sikkim, prompting the district administration and the National Highway Development Corporation (NHIDCL) to ban traffic movements. Cracks were seen at several places on the national highway after large boulders rolled down from the mountains. The Kalimpong district administration has appealed to tourists to take alternative routes. The tourism community is also concerned about the landslide.

Landslides have been reported from Melli, Teestabazar, Likuvir, Mamkhola, Selfidara and Birikdara. The stretch of NH-10 between Teestabazar and Melli was engulfed by the strong surge of the Teesta River.

Roadblocks have been reported along the 52-km highway stretch, which connects Sevoke in West Bengal with Rangpo in Sikkim, causing inconvenience to travellers. The roadblocks were reported from 29 Mile, Kali Jhora, Seti Jhora, Selfie Dara, Birik Dara, Likhuveer, Melli and Bhalu Khola in West Bengal's Kalimpong district.

Officials of NHIDCL said operations related to the clearing of debris and the restoration of the road are underway. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear roadblocks due to multiple landslides.