Traffic Mismanagement Bleeds India’s Economy, Wastes Fuel, Chokes Cities: CSE Report

New Delhi: A report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has highlighted the growing traffic congestion in Delhi and its large impact on commuter experience, economic productivity and environmental pollution. The report states that, on weekdays, traffic congestion reduces average speed by 41% during morning peak hours and by 56% during evening peak hours. Even on weekends, the reduction is significant, with morning traffic going down by 27% and evening traffic going down by 42%.

Economic and Productivity Loss

The report estimates that traffic congestion creates a considerable economic productivity loss, especially for workers of various skill levels. An unskilled worker could lose between Rs 7,200 - Rs 19,600 each year, skilled workers could lose up to Rs 23,800, and a highly-skilled worker could lose Rs 25,900. The economic equivalent of the time loss equals nearly 12% of the worker’s monthly take-home pay, indicating a serious cost of time loss due to commuting delays.

Anil Chhikara, Former Deputy Commissioner, Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, told ETV Bharat, “Around 3% of India's GDP is waste due to cows standing in traffic. Metropolitan cities have become congested due to traffic, whose fuel consumption is 10% waste. Where vehicles stand in traffic, a chamber of pollution is formed, which contains gases like carbon monoxide and sulphur oxide, which can be measured. This chamber contains VOC, a volatile organic composition, which has particles like benzine, aldehyde, which is increasing the air quality. If the average speed during peak hours is 30 km/hr, then it is very good. The speed of vehicles is inversely propositional to pollution. The difference between our country and foreign countries is that we are not managing the traffic. The traffic light was applied on the course and it was reduced to 2-3 minutes in which a person gets his turn 3-4 times, so 10 minutes are wasted in completing the journey.”

Additionally, congestion-related economic losses in Delhi are projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2030, due to pollution and wasted fuel. Fuel losses, because of traffic congestion alone, could cost millions of dollars daily, exacerbating the already severe air quality problems facing the city.

The impacts of traffic congestion on pollution have a direct correlation, because emissions from stopped vehicles can be 3 to 7 times greater than free-flowing traffic. Large quantities of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), carbon monoxide (CO), and carbon dioxide (CO₂) are emitted, affecting local air quality and health risks for local residents.

Rise of Motorisation and Problems of Public Transport

Motorisation in India has surged since 2000, with the number of new vehicles doubling every 5-6 years. Although the pandemic ended the upward trajectory for a period, motorisation rebounded quickly and in 2023-24, an average of 58,000 new motor vehicles were registered each day, where 52,000 were private vehicles. In Delhi, on average, there were 6.4 lakh vehicles registered in the same period as above, and on average, new vehicles were registered every day, with approximately 1,750 being new vehicles.

There has also been considerable momentum regarding electrification, and since 2015-16, the share of electric vehicles in total new registrations is 6.5% of all registrations. The issues with the dominance of foreign vehicles, however, still exist. The modal share of private traffic in Delhi went from 27% in 1994 to 48.2% in 2018, and average trip length increased from 6 kilometres in 2007 to 10.9 kilometres in 2018, showing both increased trip lengths and increased dependence on roadways.

Metro and Public Transport Decline

The number of commuters on the Delhi Metro has not reached initial expectations. The daily average ridership during 2019-20 was around 27.79 lakh riders per day, compared to an expected ridership of 53.47 lakh. While, on one hand, the number of metro commuters has increased by 67.5 percent from 2011 to 2020, on the other hand, bus ridership reduced by about 24.6 percent during the same period, indicating mode switching among commuters. However, are more people riding the metro, or has the trip frequency increased?

The increase in total metro ridership does not necessarily mean more trips since the total is made up of multiple interchanges for each rider. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is developing a proposal for a multi-storey parking lot in Tikona Park, Tis Hazari Court, which is one of the most congested areas in Delhi. This works with an expectation that the facility can accommodate 500 vehicles, thus addressing the severe parking scarcity and reducing traffic bottleneck. In other parts of the city, similar works, such as the parking space on Gandhi Maidan and Nigam Bodh Ghat parking, have been successful in congestion relief.

"The parking will significantly reduce the traffic congestion near Tis Hazari Court, one of the most congested areas of the national capital," an MCD official stated. "The construction of the parking space will provide a significant convenience to the residents."

Impact of SUV Growth on Traffic Congestion

One of the reasons for an increase in congestion is the phenomenon called ‘car bloat.’ This staggering increase in passenger vehicles, especially SUVs and pickup trucks, is furthering the congestion related to roadways. A study published in 'Transportmetrica' found that a growing demand for SUVs contributed to a 9.5% reduction in freeway capacity from 1995 to 2019 in the Twin Cities of Minnesota. Larger vehicles take up more space, require larger deceleration distances, and block road visibility contributing to increased congestion.

"If you’re in a short car and you want to be able to anticipate what’s ahead, you’re going to give somewhat more headway with the vehicle in front of you," said researcher of the report, Levinson.

Traffic Issues Near Schools

Morning and afternoon rush hours outside schools have become chaotic due to heavy traffic, illegal parking and excessive honking. In response, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued directives for all government and private schools to implement strict measures to curb traffic congestion and noise pollution. Schools are required to conduct awareness programs and coordinate with local police to address parking violations.

"Traffic jams around schools have been a persistent issue, with countless complaints from parents and residents about vehicles blocking entrances and constant honking," said a senior official from the education department.

"Schools should be sanctuaries of safety not just within their walls but also in the spaces children navigate daily. The incessant noise and traffic congestion not only disrupt concentration but pose serious safety risks, especially for students crossing busy roads."

However, school authorities face challenges in enforcing these regulations. Many schools lack designated drop-off zones, and municipal infrastructure support remains inadequate. "We don't have the authority to impose fines or tow illegally parked vehicles. Many parents drop off and pick up children in cars, often parking temporarily near the school. Restricting this often leads to unpleasant confrontation with parents," said Principal of Amity International School.

She added that awareness campaigns may not bring the desired change. "Our school, located near a busy shopping complex and residential area, faces severe traffic congestion during peak hours. We've repeatedly urged the municipal corporation to cover open drains to expand parking space. We advise parents to use carpools and avoid unnecessary honking, and have designated separate gates for private drops, vans, and buses. Assigning traffic police at peak hours would ease the situation."

A mother of two children said, “Every morning feels like navigating a battlefield. Cars are double-parked, the honking never stops, and I constantly worry about the risk of an accident," she said. "If the new rules are enforced properly, it will make mornings less stressful."

A principal of a Delhi school said regulations without sufficient infrastructure support are unlikely to achieve anything. "The real issue lies in the lack of proper traffic management around schools. The focus should be on creating designated drop-off zones, improving road infrastructure, and ensuring that traffic police are present at peak hours," she said.