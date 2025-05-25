Toy Train To Chug At Night, DHR Mulls New Chartered Routes To Attract Tourists

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has sent a request to the Railway Board seeking permission for the night-time services of the toy train, a UNESCO World Heritage, that chugs on the serpentine mountainous track.

The DHR is considering adding three more vistadome coaches to its existing fleet to enhance passengers' experience and launch chartered services on small routes. The chartered service has been planned from Kurseong to Mahanadi, Sukna, Rangtong or Tindharia; from Siliguri to Tindharia, Kurseong.

The DHR has also mooted the idea of ​​offering an eco-heritage package on such pre-determined chartered routes. The authorities have roughly decided on a package, which includes a journey from Tung to Kurseong to the white orchid garden of Dowhill. With a lunch halt at the forest department museum, the journey will resume for the Kurseong Archive, to Mahanadi, a tiny hilly village. From there, tourists will be taken to the Tindharia rail workshop, from where they will take the toy train to Rangtong. The natural journey will include Sepoy Dhura Tea Garden, Shivkhola Temple, before culminating at Sukna.

The Joy Ride package of DHR is expected to see more footfalls. (ETV Bharat)

The new engines, to be inducted into the current fleet, are being manufactured at the Sun Engineering factory in Bengaluru. Two of them will arrive by July 2026, and the third one will arrive from Hyderabad by the end of this year.

A toy train hatls at Siliguri. (ETV Bharat)

"After the meeting with the stakeholders, some good proposals have come up. We are working on them. We want to start night rides. Along with the joy ride on small routes, the idea of ​​​​creating an eco-heritage package has been taken up to attract more tourists," Rishav Chowdhury, director of DHR, said.

Toy train in Dajeeling is a UNESCO World Heritage. (ETV Bharat)

"The introduction of new services will increase the attraction of the toy train. That is why Joy Ride has been proposed on some new routes. We hope that the approval will come soon and the toy train will become a queen's escape in the mountains," Samrat Sanyal, secretary of Himalayan Hospitality Travel and Tour Development Network, said.