Toxic Waste Disposal: Master Trainers Assuage Schools, Industries, Shops In Pithampur

Affected people of the Bhopal gas tragedy take part in a rally on the 40th anniversary of the disaster ( IANS )

Dhar: To dispel fear about the proposed disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste of now-defunct Union Carbide, as many as 150 master trainers armed with literature and pamphlets have been knocking on the doors of schools, industries, shops and markets, an official said on Sunday.

The state government, prompted by a public outcry over the proposed incarceration of the toxic waste at a factory in Pithampur, has been taking proactive measures to assuage people about the zero harmful repercussions of the procedure.

Dhar collector Priyank Mishra said the batch of trainers includes science teachers and other officials who are meeting the administrators of schools and industries, going shop to shop in marketplaces to aware people of the safety standards being maintained for disposal. These master trainers are distributing pamphlets and holding individual talks with people in Pithampur to inform them that the waste is not poisonous.

"This week, we will spread awareness by holding 'nukkad sabhas' (street-corner meetings). Our campaign will continue for two more weeks," Mishra said.

Sandeep Raghuvanshi, a social worker who led a public movement against waste disposal with his indefinite sit-in near the Pithampur bus stand on January 2, however, said they will take out a torchlight march in February to protest the incineration.