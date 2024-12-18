Toxic Threat: Kerala's Medical Waste Flows Into Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: The discovery of a massive dump of medical waste in Tirunelveli has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting a growing environmental and public health crisis. Tonnes of biomedical waste, including syringes, blood pouches, and pharmaceutical residues were found discarded in a local pond, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and sparking a political firestorm.

The incident, which came to light after its images and videos went viral, raised serious concerns about the illegal disposal of hazardous waste and the potential adverse impact on public health. Residents expressed fear over the potential spread of infectious diseases and contamination of the water supply.

Following a complaint by the Palavur Village Administrative Officer, the Sutthamalli Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under the Environment Protection Act. An investigation is currently underway to identify the source of the waste and the individuals responsible for the illegal dumping.

A sack of medical waste on the dumpyard and receipts showing their origin (ETV Bharat)

The incident has also sparked a political blame game as BJP state president K Annamalai accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of turning Tamil Nadu into a dumping ground for Kerala's waste. He alleged that the state government has failed to prevent the illegal transport and disposal of waste from neighbouring states, including biomedical waste, plastic, and meat products.

"The DMK government has betrayed the trust of the people by allowing Tamil Nadu to become a dumping ground for Kerala's waste. While the Chief Minister prioritises the interests of his allies in Kerala, the people of Tamil Nadu are left to bear the brunt of this environmental disaster," Annamalai said.

He further criticised the state government's handling of border security, alleging that checkpoints have become mere revenue collection points, allowing the unchecked flow of illegal goods and waste and warned that if the situation is not addressed immediately, the BJP will organise a protest by transporting the illegally dumped waste back to Kerala.

The incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of environmental laws and a comprehensive strategy to address the growing problem of medical waste disposal. The Tamil Nadu government must take swift and decisive action to prevent such incidents from recurring to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.