Cough Syrup Row: MP Police Arrest TN Pharma Firm Owner

Chennai: In a major development in the nationwide investigation into the deaths of children caused by a contaminated cough syrup, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested G.Ranganathan, the owner of the Chennai-based pharmaceutical company 'GoldTrip', from his residence in Kodambakkam.

According to police sources, he was arrested during the early hours of Thursday morning. The arrest comes after the death of at least 20 children in different districts of Madhya Pradesh, who had consumed a cough syrup branded as 'Coldrip', manufactured by SriSen Pharma, a unit based in Sunguvar Chatram, Kanchipuram district. Preliminary laboratory tests have revealed that the syrup contained diethylene glycol (DEG) -- a highly toxic chemical commonly used in the production of paints and inks.

The ingestion of DEG can lead to severe kidney failure, a condition reported among several of the affected children. According to investigators, the deceased children were from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Guna, and Shivpuri districts. Most of them had been prescribed the syrup for common colds and coughs, and reportedly fell ill within days of consumption.