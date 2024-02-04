Loading...

Towns in Jharkhand Reflect Cong's Work in 70 Yrs: Jairam Ramesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 7:20 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the work Congress did post Independence can be seen by looking at the towns of Jharkhand. From conception to inauguration of Bokaro Steel Plant, the entire journey was during Congress's tenure, he said.

Bokaro: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that the grand old party's performance gets reflected in Jharkhand's Bokaro, Dhanbad and Sindri.

Addressing on the sidelines of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' that entered Jharkhand yesterday, Ramesh said, "People ask what the Congress party has done in 70 years. You will get the answer to this question in Bokaro, Dhanbad, Sindri".

According to Ramesh, Bokaro, Bhilai, Rourkela, Bhakra Nangal Durgapur, Sindri and Dhanbad are 'public sector' symbols. "The steel plant in Bokaro was conceived by our first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and it was he who had laid the foundation stone. Later on, the then PM Indira Gandhi inaugurated Bokaro Steel Plant 50 years ago. We are very happy that today we have come to Bokaro, this is a historic place for us and holds special position in the social and economic history of our country," he said.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is aimed at addressing the injustices occurring in the country and is an ideological journey. "To stop the storm of injustice, Rahul Gandhi is standing in favour of justice and demanding justice. Rahul Gandhi will not stop till youth justice, participatory justice, women's justice, development justice and labour justice are restored for the 140 crore people of this country," he said.

"There are two types of people in India. One who is selling the country and the other are is trying to save the country. Congress wants to save the public sector for the public whereas Modi ji is converting the public sector into a 'friend sector' for his friend," Kumar added.

Speaking on the current political situation in Jharkhand, state president Rajesh Thakur said, "The governor was not calling us to form the government although we had the majority. Then when news spread about Rahul ji coming to Jharkhand, the oath-taking ceremony was conducted immediately in panic. It is our responsibility to protect the Constitution."

